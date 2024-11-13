Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

KMC SPECIALITY HOSPITALS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In terms of provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulations 33 and 52 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today,13th November 2024, have inter-alia, approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors, copy of which is enclosed for your records. We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 am and concluded at 11:15 am. With reference to the above please find enclosed the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024, along with the limited review report of the Auditors as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today 13th November 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 10: 31 am & concluded at 11: 15 am. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

KMC SPECIALITY HOSPITALS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. With reference to the above, please find enclosed the Standalone Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 13th August, 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 A.M concluded at 11:25 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

KMC SPECIALITY HOSPITALS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. With reference to the above, please find enclosed the Standalone Audited Financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 29th May, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, declaration by the company with respect to Auditors Report with unmodified opinion is also enclosed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024