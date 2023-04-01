To the Members of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act), as amended in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit / loss account and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements in term of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the financial position, profit and loss (financial performance), and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, and as per Indian GAAP as specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements by the Management and Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management / Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in the said order, to the extend applicable.

2) Further, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit report, we report, to the extent applicable to that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid standalone financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the standalone financial statements;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2014, as amended;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial Reporting.

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv.

a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.; and

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which though had a feature of recording audit trail (data & edit log) facility and the same was not operated / enabled throughout the year by the Company. Hence, we are unable to comment on any changes.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Knowledge Marine Engineering and Works Ltd., on the _nancial statements for the twelve months period ended 31st March 2024.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets

a. A. Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b. The Company has no intangible assets, hence not applicable.

c. The major Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

f. According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory

a. As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, having regard to the nature and location of stocks, the frequency of the physical verification is reasonable. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

b. Company is in the business of providing services related to Shipping and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii) is not applicable to the Company. But during the course of services there are some consumables used which are purchased as per the requirement and the same appears as closing inventory.

c. As disclosed in Note C to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crores in aggregate from Banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The monthly statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company except for the following –

Month Amount as per SS Amount as per Books March 24 275,445,046 271,432,796

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments, given advance and provided corporate guarantee or security on behalf of its subsidiaries / associates / JVs during the year, details of such investments and guarantees are stated in sub-clause (a) below. a.

I. To Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates – Investments

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Sr. No Name of Subsidiary Opening balance as on 1.04.2023 Aggregate amount during the year. Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 M/s KMEW Offshore Pvt. Ltd. 75.00 0.00 75.00 M/s Indian Ports Dredging Pvt. Ltd. 0.70 0.00 0.70 M/s Knowledge Infra Ports Pvt. Ltd. 0.74 0.00 0.74 Knowledge Marine Co. WLL -- 22.22 22.22 Knowledge Dredging Co. WLL -- 21.08 21.08

II. To Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates – Corporate Guarantee

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Sr. No. Name of Subsidiary Opening balance as on 1.04.2023 Aggregate amount during the year. Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 M/s KMEW Offshore Pvt. Ltd. 200 200 200 M/s Indian Ports Dredging Pvt. Ltd. 70 -- -- Knowledge Marine Co. WLL -- 5000.00 5000.00

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the investments made and corporate guarantee given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans / advances to subsidiary as below:

To Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates – Advance

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Sr. No. Name of Subsidiary Opening balance as on 1.04.2023 Aggregate amount during the year. Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 1 Knowledge Marine Co. WLL -- 342.61 342.61

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans / advance given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans / advance given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the amount as stated above is overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loan / advance given during the year and was given to the subsidiary for the expenditures incurred and the same is recoverable.

g. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan / advance given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

h. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given this advance which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has, in respect of loans / advance, investments, guarantees, and security provisions, complied with section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the provisions of clause (v) of Paragraph 3 are not applicable to the Company.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited (except a few instances of delay) with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Particulars For the month Amount TDS June 2023 625,125 GST July 2023 26,598,551 GST August 2023 2,247,084 GST September 2023 27,991,135 GST October 2023 5,120,883 PF 15th July 23 296,771 PF 15th August 23 216,102 PF 15th Dec 23 228,922 PF 15th April 24 230,789

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. a. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the Company has not defaulted in repayments of dues to financial institutions and banks;

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or other lender;

c. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has applied the term loans for the same purpose for which they were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, the funds raised for short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes by the company;

e. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; f. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x.

a. During the year, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has no preferential allotment of optionally convertible debentures / equity during the year and hence, not applicable.

xi.

a. During the course of our examination of the books of account carried in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, either noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Therefore, clause xi(c) of paragraph 3 is not applicable.

xii. Company is not Nidhi Company and hence Clause (xii) of the Companies (Auditors) Report Order 2020 is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv.

a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx.

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of other than ongoing project. Accordingly, clauses (xx)(a) of Paragraph of the Order are not applicable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing project as per section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, clauses (xx)(b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Limited on the _nancial statements for year ended on 31st March 2024. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Knowledge Engineering & Works Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.