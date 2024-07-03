Summary

Incorporated on October 26, 2015 as Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Private Limited in Mumbai, was later on, converted to a Public Limited Company and was renamed as Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Limited on January 31, 2020 by the RoC, Mumbai. Promoted by Mr. Saurabh M. Daswani and Mrs. Kanak S. Kewalramani, the Company is engaged in the business of Dredging, Owning, Chartering/Hiring along with manning, operation and technical maintenance of Marine Crafts and Repairs/ Maintenance of Marine Crafts and Marine Infrastructure and allied works in India and Myanmar. Its fleets include pilot boat, speed patrol boat, survey boat, grab dredger, trailing suction hopper dredger, mooring launches and service boat. Its operational marine assets include River Pearl 1, River Pearl 2, River Pearl 3, River Pearl 4, River Pearl 5, River Pearl 6, River Pearl 7, River Pearl 8, River Pearl 9, River Pearl 10, River Pearl 11 and River Pearl 12. The Company became an established player in the small-craft business segment in India and evolved from a small ship-repair unit to a ship-owning Company. Presently, the Company own a versatile fleet of marine crafts costing over Rs. 30 Crore. Company has three major business segments Dredging, Owning, and Operating Marine and ancillary Crafts and Repair and Maintenance of Marine crafts and Marine infrastructure.The Company compete with larger and financially stronger vessel operators who have greater brand recognition and reputation. The comp

