Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Share Price

2,154.6
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,219.95
  • Day's High2,220
  • 52 Wk High2,485.45
  • Prev. Close2,216.9
  • Day's Low2,087.55
  • 52 Wk Low 1,902.05
  • Turnover (lac)242.09
  • P/E88.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value146.5
  • EPS25.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,327.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

2,219.95

Prev. Close

2,216.9

Turnover(Lac.)

242.09

Day's High

2,220

Day's Low

2,087.55

52 Week's High

2,485.45

52 Week's Low

1,902.05

Book Value

146.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,327.18

P/E

88.1

EPS

25.22

Divi. Yield

0

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:38 PM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.65%

Non-Promoter- 3.84%

Institutions: 3.84%

Non-Institutions: 35.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.8

10.8

10.24

10.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

147.44

120.18

34.6

15.11

Net Worth

158.24

130.98

44.84

25.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016

Revenue

26.31

1.49

yoy growth (%)

1,661.18

Raw materials

0

-0.67

As % of sales

0

45.16

Employee costs

-2.02

-0.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016

Profit before tax

9.06

0.31

Depreciation

-1.72

-0.02

Tax paid

-2.54

-0.1

Working capital

10.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,661.18

Op profit growth

3,327.37

EBIT growth

3,072.44

Net profit growth

2,977.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

163.58

201.53

61.11

33.28

23.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

163.58

201.53

61.11

33.28

23.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.13

1.38

0.51

0.13

0.27

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Saurabh M Daswani

Executive Director / Whole Tim

Kanak S Kewalramani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandip Satishbhai Zaveri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashish Mohandas

Non Executive Director

Jagat Jiban Biswas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on October 26, 2015 as Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Private Limited in Mumbai, was later on, converted to a Public Limited Company and was renamed as Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Limited on January 31, 2020 by the RoC, Mumbai. Promoted by Mr. Saurabh M. Daswani and Mrs. Kanak S. Kewalramani, the Company is engaged in the business of Dredging, Owning, Chartering/Hiring along with manning, operation and technical maintenance of Marine Crafts and Repairs/ Maintenance of Marine Crafts and Marine Infrastructure and allied works in India and Myanmar. Its fleets include pilot boat, speed patrol boat, survey boat, grab dredger, trailing suction hopper dredger, mooring launches and service boat. Its operational marine assets include River Pearl 1, River Pearl 2, River Pearl 3, River Pearl 4, River Pearl 5, River Pearl 6, River Pearl 7, River Pearl 8, River Pearl 9, River Pearl 10, River Pearl 11 and River Pearl 12. The Company became an established player in the small-craft business segment in India and evolved from a small ship-repair unit to a ship-owning Company. Presently, the Company own a versatile fleet of marine crafts costing over Rs. 30 Crore. Company has three major business segments Dredging, Owning, and Operating Marine and ancillary Crafts and Repair and Maintenance of Marine crafts and Marine infrastructure.The Company compete with larger and financially stronger vessel operators who have greater brand recognition and reputation. The comp
Company FAQs

What is the Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd share price today?

The Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2154.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd is ₹2327.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd is 88.1 and 15.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd is ₹1902.05 and ₹2485.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd?

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at -1.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.66 %
Institutions - 3.84 %
Public - 35.50 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
Company

Download The App Now

app app
Follow us on

facebook twitter rss youtube instagram linkedin telegram

