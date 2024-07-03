Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShip Building
Open₹2,219.95
Prev. Close₹2,216.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹242.09
Day's High₹2,220
Day's Low₹2,087.55
52 Week's High₹2,485.45
52 Week's Low₹1,902.05
Book Value₹146.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,327.18
P/E88.1
EPS25.22
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.24
10.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
147.44
120.18
34.6
15.11
Net Worth
158.24
130.98
44.84
25.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Revenue
26.31
1.49
yoy growth (%)
1,661.18
Raw materials
0
-0.67
As % of sales
0
45.16
Employee costs
-2.02
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
9.06
0.31
Depreciation
-1.72
-0.02
Tax paid
-2.54
-0.1
Working capital
10.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,661.18
Op profit growth
3,327.37
EBIT growth
3,072.44
Net profit growth
2,977.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
163.58
201.53
61.11
33.28
23.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
163.58
201.53
61.11
33.28
23.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.13
1.38
0.51
0.13
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
|No Record Found
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Saurabh M Daswani
Executive Director / Whole Tim
Kanak S Kewalramani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandip Satishbhai Zaveri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashish Mohandas
Non Executive Director
Jagat Jiban Biswas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on October 26, 2015 as Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Private Limited in Mumbai, was later on, converted to a Public Limited Company and was renamed as Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Limited on January 31, 2020 by the RoC, Mumbai. Promoted by Mr. Saurabh M. Daswani and Mrs. Kanak S. Kewalramani, the Company is engaged in the business of Dredging, Owning, Chartering/Hiring along with manning, operation and technical maintenance of Marine Crafts and Repairs/ Maintenance of Marine Crafts and Marine Infrastructure and allied works in India and Myanmar. Its fleets include pilot boat, speed patrol boat, survey boat, grab dredger, trailing suction hopper dredger, mooring launches and service boat. Its operational marine assets include River Pearl 1, River Pearl 2, River Pearl 3, River Pearl 4, River Pearl 5, River Pearl 6, River Pearl 7, River Pearl 8, River Pearl 9, River Pearl 10, River Pearl 11 and River Pearl 12. The Company became an established player in the small-craft business segment in India and evolved from a small ship-repair unit to a ship-owning Company. Presently, the Company own a versatile fleet of marine crafts costing over Rs. 30 Crore. Company has three major business segments Dredging, Owning, and Operating Marine and ancillary Crafts and Repair and Maintenance of Marine crafts and Marine infrastructure.The Company compete with larger and financially stronger vessel operators who have greater brand recognition and reputation. The comp
Read More
The Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2154.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd is ₹2327.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd is 88.1 and 15.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd is ₹1902.05 and ₹2485.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at -1.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.