Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
9.06
0.31
Depreciation
-1.72
-0.02
Tax paid
-2.54
-0.1
Working capital
10.5
Other operating items
Operating
15.29
Capital expenditure
26.94
Free cash flow
42.23
Equity raised
19.02
Investing
1.04
Financing
11.58
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
73.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.