|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.2
Op profit growth
68
EBIT growth
70.44
Net profit growth
51.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
38.75
32.11
EBIT margin
32.95
26.91
Net profit margin
20.67
18.96
RoCE
28.32
RoNW
9.19
RoA
4.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.67
17.02
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
4.7
12.08
Book value per share
26.38
41.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.54
P/CEPS
7.86
P/B
1.4
EV/EBIDTA
3.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-27.78
-20.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.8
Inventory days
3.29
Creditor days
-27.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.57
-5.79
Net debt / equity
0.2
1.39
Net debt / op. profit
0.41
1.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-6.66
-6.83
Other costs
-54.57
-61.04
