Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Key Ratios

1,971
(-0.70%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.2

Op profit growth

68

EBIT growth

70.44

Net profit growth

51.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

38.75

32.11

EBIT margin

32.95

26.91

Net profit margin

20.67

18.96

RoCE

28.32

RoNW

9.19

RoA

4.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.67

17.02

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

4.7

12.08

Book value per share

26.38

41.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.54

P/CEPS

7.86

P/B

1.4

EV/EBIDTA

3.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-27.78

-20.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.8

Inventory days

3.29

Creditor days

-27.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.57

-5.79

Net debt / equity

0.2

1.39

Net debt / op. profit

0.41

1.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-6.66

-6.83

Other costs

-54.57

-61.04

QUICKLINKS FOR Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

