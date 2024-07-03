Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
122.71
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
122.71
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.39
Total Income
123.11
Total Expenditure
87.92
PBIDT
35.18
Interest
0.91
PBDT
34.27
Depreciation
2.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
7.69
Deferred Tax
0.67
Reported Profit After Tax
23.84
Minority Interest After NP
0.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
23.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
23.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
10.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.66
PBDTM(%)
27.92
PATM(%)
19.42
