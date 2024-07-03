Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
245.42
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
245.42
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.79
Total Income
246.21
Total Expenditure
175.85
PBIDT
70.36
Interest
1.83
PBDT
68.54
Depreciation
4.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
15.38
Deferred Tax
1.35
Reported Profit After Tax
47.67
Minority Interest After NP
0.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
47.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
47.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
46.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
10.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.66
PBDTM(%)
27.92
PATM(%)
19.42
No Record Found
