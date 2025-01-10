Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.24
10.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
147.44
120.18
34.6
15.11
Net Worth
158.24
130.98
44.84
25.35
Minority Interest
Debt
9.99
24.14
20.72
11.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.11
3.96
2.63
1.74
Total Liabilities
173.34
159.08
68.19
38.39
Fixed Assets
76.13
63.74
50.86
26.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.34
12.07
3.72
1.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.81
29.98
-4.77
0.75
Inventories
0.68
0.56
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
27.14
57.8
3.2
0.47
Debtor Days
6.51
Other Current Assets
16.61
14.69
5.23
2.81
Sundry Creditors
-11.08
-25.71
-5.63
-0.17
Creditor Days
2.35
Other Current Liabilities
-10.54
-17.36
-7.57
-2.36
Cash
45.06
53.28
18.37
9.86
Total Assets
173.34
159.07
68.18
38.4
