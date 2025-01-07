iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,156.25
(-0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:04:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016

Revenue

26.31

1.49

yoy growth (%)

1,661.18

Raw materials

0

-0.67

As % of sales

0

45.16

Employee costs

-2.02

-0.29

As % of sales

7.68

19.83

Other costs

-12.48

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.46

11.95

Operating profit

11.79

0.34

OPM

44.84

23.04

Depreciation

-1.72

-0.02

Interest expense

-1.08

0

Other income

0.07

0

Profit before tax

9.06

0.31

Taxes

-2.54

-0.1

Tax rate

-28.03

-32.85

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

6.52

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

6.52

0.21

yoy growth (%)

2,977.65

NPM

24.79

14.18

Knowledge Marine : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.