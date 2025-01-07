Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Revenue
26.31
1.49
yoy growth (%)
1,661.18
Raw materials
0
-0.67
As % of sales
0
45.16
Employee costs
-2.02
-0.29
As % of sales
7.68
19.83
Other costs
-12.48
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.46
11.95
Operating profit
11.79
0.34
OPM
44.84
23.04
Depreciation
-1.72
-0.02
Interest expense
-1.08
0
Other income
0.07
0
Profit before tax
9.06
0.31
Taxes
-2.54
-0.1
Tax rate
-28.03
-32.85
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
6.52
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
6.52
0.21
yoy growth (%)
2,977.65
NPM
24.79
14.18
