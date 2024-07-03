Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd Summary

Incorporated on October 26, 2015 as Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Private Limited in Mumbai, was later on, converted to a Public Limited Company and was renamed as Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Limited on January 31, 2020 by the RoC, Mumbai. Promoted by Mr. Saurabh M. Daswani and Mrs. Kanak S. Kewalramani, the Company is engaged in the business of Dredging, Owning, Chartering/Hiring along with manning, operation and technical maintenance of Marine Crafts and Repairs/ Maintenance of Marine Crafts and Marine Infrastructure and allied works in India and Myanmar. Its fleets include pilot boat, speed patrol boat, survey boat, grab dredger, trailing suction hopper dredger, mooring launches and service boat. Its operational marine assets include River Pearl 1, River Pearl 2, River Pearl 3, River Pearl 4, River Pearl 5, River Pearl 6, River Pearl 7, River Pearl 8, River Pearl 9, River Pearl 10, River Pearl 11 and River Pearl 12. The Company became an established player in the small-craft business segment in India and evolved from a small ship-repair unit to a ship-owning Company. Presently, the Company own a versatile fleet of marine crafts costing over Rs. 30 Crore. Company has three major business segments Dredging, Owning, and Operating Marine and ancillary Crafts and Repair and Maintenance of Marine crafts and Marine infrastructure.The Company compete with larger and financially stronger vessel operators who have greater brand recognition and reputation. The competitors include Indian offshore services operators such as Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Sadhav Shipping Limited, Ocean Sparkle Limited, Orissa Stevedores Limited, Polestar Marine Limited, KNK Ship Management, Pragati Marine Services Private Limited and Eastern Navigation Private Limited.During the year 2016-17, the Company acquired and converted Hopper Barge River Pearl 2 into Grab Dredger during the same period. The Company attained Work Contract from Kandla Port for salvage of steel walkway and replaced it with newly fabricated walkway.In the year 2018, the Company began induction (ceremony) of River Pearl 1 by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, The Minister of State for Ministry of Shipping, GOI.In 2019, the Company inducted/ processed TSHD ( Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger) River Pearl 4 deployed at Kolkata Channel by Shri Vinit Kumar, Chairman of Kolkata Port Trust. The Company transported Pilot Boat River Pearl 3 by road from Mumbai Port to Vizag and started construction of the work at Vizag Port. In 2020, the Company completed 1 million cubic meters of Dredging under single order at Kolkata Port by TSHD River Pearl 4. It completed deployment of River Pearl 1 and River Pearl 2 within two and half years in year 2020. In 2021-22, the Company established Branch Overseas at Yangon, Myanmar. It acquired the Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger River Pearl 18, with a 1,890 cubic meter hopper capacity.In 2023-24, the Company commenced the business at Baharain of Sand Mining. It acquired the first Rock Dredging Project from DCI at Mangrol Fishing Harbour. It completed the deployment of River Pearl 10 at Deendayal Port; completed construction of first ASD Tug River Pearl 10. It established two wholly owned subsidiaries in Bahrain: Knowledge Marine Co. W.L.L. and Knowledge Dredging Co. W.L.L. It completed the project at Sittwe Port, Myanmar.