To the Members of M/s. Kobo Biotech Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Kobo Biotech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, the statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by The Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("ind as") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2023, Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and Its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independent requirement that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The company?s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Boards report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or other information obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Audit Matters

The balances for Sundry Debtors and Sundry creditors as on 31st March? 2023 are subject to confirmation. The figures reported in the financial statement are as per the ledger account.

We draw attention to Note 2.16 to the financial statements, which states Majority of the secured loans namely Karur Vysya Bank, Punjab National Bank and Axis bank have been assigned to a leading ARC and for the remainder of the secured loan, the company is under discussion with the lender for the settlement. Hence, the balances are same in the books of accounts since then and are subject to confirmation.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of that matter.

We draw your attention to Note 2.11 which states Cash and cash equivalent in the balance sheet comprise cash at banks, cash on hand and short-term deposits net of bank overdraft with an original maturity of twelve months or less, which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

For the purposes of the cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand, cash in banks and short-term deposits net of bank overdraft.

In this regard, the company has provided bank balance confirmation for FY 2022-23 of IDBI and Neelkanth only. The company confirms that there were no transactions during the year in any of the bank accounts. (Except the two i.e. IDBI and Neelkanth).

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of that matter

We draw your attention to Note 2.5 which states Deferred income tax is provided in full, using the balance sheet approach, on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in financial statements.

Deferred tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences and unused tax losses only if it is probable that future taxable amounts will be available to utilize those temporary differences and losses.

Deferred tax liabilities (net) are been carried forward from the previous year. The company has not carry out the calculation for deferred tax during the year.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of that matter

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of change in equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements does comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors? Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. As explained to us, and on the basis of documents produced before us, no dividend declared and paid during the year by the company.

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our Report of even date

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we state that:

I. In respect of the Company?s fixed assets:

(a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed on Fixed Assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the company.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and as per information submitted to us no material discrepancies were noticed. However there is no material movement in the inventory during the year under consideration as there was no business transaction in the company. The Inventories comprises of RM, WIP FG and Consumables and are all stated at cost only.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?).

iv. In our opinion and according the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not given loans, made investments or given guarantees which are covered by the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31,2023 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the company is required to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have reviewed the same, however we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is been irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There are arrears of outstanding such undisputed statutory dues at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Nature of Dues Amount Nature of Statue 1 ESIC 31,418 ESIC Act 2 Professional Tax 3,05,290 VAT 3 TDS 16,31,450 Income Tax Act 1961 4 Income Tax AY 09-10 5,56,135 Income Tax Act 1961 5 Income Tax AY 11-12 1,31,090 Income Tax Act 1961 6 Income Tax AY 12-13 1,83,08,040 Income Tax Act 1961 7 Income Tax AY 13-14 2,46,27,820 CIT (Appeal) Disputed 8 Income Tax AY 13-14 36,00,000 CIT (Appeal) Disputed 9 Income Tax AY 14-15 8,51,00,000 CIT (Appeal) Disputed

viii. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has delay /defaulted in repayment of dues along with the interest however interest provision has not been made thereon with the banks as at the end of the financial year.

ix. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not Paid managerial remuneration thus requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act is not applicable to the company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company does not have an internal audit system as there is no business.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a)The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balancesheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balancesheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TRADE WINGS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KOBO BIOTECH LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgments, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my /our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.