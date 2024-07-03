iifl-logo-icon 1
Kobo Biotech Ltd Share Price

4.13
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kobo Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kobo Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2023

arrow

Kobo Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kobo Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.66%

Non-Institutions: 54.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kobo Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

23.83

23.83

23.83

23.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-151.81

-146.25

-131.03

-111.8

Net Worth

-127.98

-122.42

-107.2

-87.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.39

-1.79

-2.42

-3.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-19.23

-21

-23.92

-19.23

Depreciation

-5.63

-5.87

-6.44

-6.78

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.83

-4.65

-3.11

7.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

305.58

-77.23

-25.31

-184.17

EBIT growth

28.46

-30.7

95.07

131.74

Net profit growth

-8.44

-12.19

24.35

16.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

103.19

403.66

287.26

162.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.19

403.66

287.26

162.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.37

0.23

0.25

Kobo Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kobo Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajit Kamath

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajendra Kaimal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jignesh Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunil Pitroda

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhishek Buddhadev

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Urja Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kobo Biotech Ltd

Summary

Kobo Biotech Ltd.(Formerly known Avon Lifesciences Ltd) was established as a Public Limited Company on August 3, 1992. Effective 19th October, 2020, the Companys name was changed to Kobo Biotech Limited from erstwhile Avon Lifesciences Limited. The Company is a customer-centric manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).Promoted by P R Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal and G S Sidhu, the Company manufacture diketene and its derivatives Monomethyl Acetoncetamide(MMA) and Methyl Acetoacetate(MAA). The companys 1200 tpa Diketene manufacturing faciltiy located at Sadashivpet in Andhrapradesh and the products of it were used in pigments, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The company has a tripartite technical knowhow agreement with Shanghai Machinery & Equipment Import and Export Corporation (SMEC), representative of Shanghai Peng Pu Chemical Works (SPCW) and Xytel Technologies Partnership (XTP), US. XTP shall be the technical supervisor for the transfer of technology, while SMEC shall supply the technical knowhow.The company has bagged the award for the Best New Product manufactured in the State of Andhra Pradesh as awarded by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also certified as an ISO 9002 company by American Quality Asseassors accredited with ANSI-RAB for the manufacturing and marketing MMAA, MMAE, DEA, EEAA and Aralydes.The company had developed technology for recovery of Diketene from sludge. The company has also diversified into Bio-Techno
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kobo Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Kobo Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kobo Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kobo Biotech Ltd is ₹9.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kobo Biotech Ltd is 0 and -0.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kobo Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kobo Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kobo Biotech Ltd is ₹2.66 and ₹6.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kobo Biotech Ltd?

Kobo Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.62%, 3 Years at -23.88%, 1 Year at 39.55%, 6 Month at 11.28%, 3 Month at 50.17% and 1 Month at 52.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kobo Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kobo Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.95 %
Institutions - 0.66 %
Public - 54.39 %

