SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹4.13
Prev. Close₹4.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹4.31
Day's Low₹4.13
52 Week's High₹6.01
52 Week's Low₹2.66
Book Value₹-55.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
23.83
23.83
23.83
23.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-151.81
-146.25
-131.03
-111.8
Net Worth
-127.98
-122.42
-107.2
-87.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.39
-1.79
-2.42
-3.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-19.23
-21
-23.92
-19.23
Depreciation
-5.63
-5.87
-6.44
-6.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.83
-4.65
-3.11
7.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
305.58
-77.23
-25.31
-184.17
EBIT growth
28.46
-30.7
95.07
131.74
Net profit growth
-8.44
-12.19
24.35
16.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
103.19
403.66
287.26
162.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.19
403.66
287.26
162.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.37
0.23
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajit Kamath
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajendra Kaimal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jignesh Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sunil Pitroda
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhishek Buddhadev
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Urja Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kobo Biotech Ltd.(Formerly known Avon Lifesciences Ltd) was established as a Public Limited Company on August 3, 1992. Effective 19th October, 2020, the Companys name was changed to Kobo Biotech Limited from erstwhile Avon Lifesciences Limited. The Company is a customer-centric manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).Promoted by P R Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal and G S Sidhu, the Company manufacture diketene and its derivatives Monomethyl Acetoncetamide(MMA) and Methyl Acetoacetate(MAA). The companys 1200 tpa Diketene manufacturing faciltiy located at Sadashivpet in Andhrapradesh and the products of it were used in pigments, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The company has a tripartite technical knowhow agreement with Shanghai Machinery & Equipment Import and Export Corporation (SMEC), representative of Shanghai Peng Pu Chemical Works (SPCW) and Xytel Technologies Partnership (XTP), US. XTP shall be the technical supervisor for the transfer of technology, while SMEC shall supply the technical knowhow.The company has bagged the award for the Best New Product manufactured in the State of Andhra Pradesh as awarded by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also certified as an ISO 9002 company by American Quality Asseassors accredited with ANSI-RAB for the manufacturing and marketing MMAA, MMAE, DEA, EEAA and Aralydes.The company had developed technology for recovery of Diketene from sludge. The company has also diversified into Bio-Techno
The Kobo Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kobo Biotech Ltd is ₹9.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kobo Biotech Ltd is 0 and -0.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kobo Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kobo Biotech Ltd is ₹2.66 and ₹6.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kobo Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.62%, 3 Years at -23.88%, 1 Year at 39.55%, 6 Month at 11.28%, 3 Month at 50.17% and 1 Month at 52.28%.
