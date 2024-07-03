Summary

Kobo Biotech Ltd.(Formerly known Avon Lifesciences Ltd) was established as a Public Limited Company on August 3, 1992. Effective 19th October, 2020, the Companys name was changed to Kobo Biotech Limited from erstwhile Avon Lifesciences Limited. The Company is a customer-centric manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).Promoted by P R Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal and G S Sidhu, the Company manufacture diketene and its derivatives Monomethyl Acetoncetamide(MMA) and Methyl Acetoacetate(MAA). The companys 1200 tpa Diketene manufacturing faciltiy located at Sadashivpet in Andhrapradesh and the products of it were used in pigments, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The company has a tripartite technical knowhow agreement with Shanghai Machinery & Equipment Import and Export Corporation (SMEC), representative of Shanghai Peng Pu Chemical Works (SPCW) and Xytel Technologies Partnership (XTP), US. XTP shall be the technical supervisor for the transfer of technology, while SMEC shall supply the technical knowhow.The company has bagged the award for the Best New Product manufactured in the State of Andhra Pradesh as awarded by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also certified as an ISO 9002 company by American Quality Asseassors accredited with ANSI-RAB for the manufacturing and marketing MMAA, MMAE, DEA, EEAA and Aralydes.The company had developed technology for recovery of Diketene from sludge. The company has also diversified into Bio-Techno

