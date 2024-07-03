iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kobo Biotech Ltd Annually Results

4.13
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

103.19

403.66

287.26

162.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.19

403.66

287.26

162.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.37

0.23

0.25

Total Income

103.44

404.03

287.49

162.36

Total Expenditure

104.11

360.77

239.15

132.92

PBIDT

-0.67

43.26

48.34

29.44

Interest

23.97

18.41

20.58

13.47

PBDT

-24.64

24.85

27.76

15.96

Depreciation

9.61

9.97

10.86

6.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

1.23

0

Tax

0.54

1.21

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-34.81

13.67

15.67

9.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.56

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-34.81

13.67

15.11

9.84

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-34.81

13.67

15.11

9.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-15.47

6.07

6.72

4.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.5

22.5

22.5

22.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

81,90,900

81,90,900

81,90,900

81,90,900

Public Shareholding (%)

36.4

36.4

36.4

36.4

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,43,09,100

1,43,09,100

1,43,09,100

1,43,09,100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

63.59

63.6

63.6

63.59

PBIDTM(%)

-0.64

10.71

16.82

18.15

PBDTM(%)

-23.88

6.15

9.66

9.84

PATM(%)

-33.74

3.38

5.45

6.06

Kobo Biotech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kobo Biotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.