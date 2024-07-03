Kobo Biotech Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
103.19
403.66
287.26
162.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.19
403.66
287.26
162.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.37
0.23
0.25
Total Income
103.44
404.03
287.49
162.36
Total Expenditure
104.11
360.77
239.15
132.92
PBIDT
-0.67
43.26
48.34
29.44
Interest
23.97
18.41
20.58
13.47
PBDT
-24.64
24.85
27.76
15.96
Depreciation
9.61
9.97
10.86
6.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
1.23
0
Tax
0.54
1.21
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-34.81
13.67
15.67
9.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.56
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-34.81
13.67
15.11
9.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-34.81
13.67
15.11
9.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-15.47
6.07
6.72
4.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.5
22.5
22.5
22.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
81,90,900
81,90,900
81,90,900
81,90,900
Public Shareholding (%)
36.4
36.4
36.4
36.4
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,43,09,100
1,43,09,100
1,43,09,100
1,43,09,100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
63.59
63.6
63.6
63.59
PBIDTM(%)
-0.64
10.71
16.82
18.15
PBDTM(%)
-23.88
6.15
9.66
9.84
PATM(%)
-33.74
3.38
5.45
6.06
