Kobo Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-19.23
-21
-23.92
-19.23
Depreciation
-5.63
-5.87
-6.44
-6.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.83
-4.65
-3.11
7.09
Other operating items
Operating
-28.69
-31.53
-33.47
-18.93
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-28.69
-31.52
-33.47
-18.93
Equity raised
-223.59
-157.12
-84.81
-40.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
73.19
92.22
77.78
86.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-179.1
-96.42
-40.51
26.81
