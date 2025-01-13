Kobo Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
23.83
23.83
23.83
23.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-151.81
-146.25
-131.03
-111.8
Net Worth
-127.98
-122.42
-107.2
-87.97
Minority Interest
Debt
139.84
140.71
260.53
250.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Total Liabilities
14.85
21.28
156.32
165.78
Fixed Assets
37.59
41.66
59.16
64.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
12.19
12.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-22.87
-20.51
83.41
88.68
Inventories
18.04
18.04
53.28
53.28
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
11.95
11.8
92.47
93.29
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
7.62
7.56
11.93
12.66
Sundry Creditors
-54.74
-52.17
-60.45
-57.08
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.74
-5.73
-13.82
-13.47
Cash
0.13
0.13
1.56
0.13
Total Assets
14.85
21.28
156.32
165.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.