Kobo Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

3.93
(-4.84%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

23.83

23.83

23.83

23.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-151.81

-146.25

-131.03

-111.8

Net Worth

-127.98

-122.42

-107.2

-87.97

Minority Interest

Debt

139.84

140.71

260.53

250.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

Total Liabilities

14.85

21.28

156.32

165.78

Fixed Assets

37.59

41.66

59.16

64.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

12.19

12.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-22.87

-20.51

83.41

88.68

Inventories

18.04

18.04

53.28

53.28

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

11.95

11.8

92.47

93.29

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

7.62

7.56

11.93

12.66

Sundry Creditors

-54.74

-52.17

-60.45

-57.08

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.74

-5.73

-13.82

-13.47

Cash

0.13

0.13

1.56

0.13

Total Assets

14.85

21.28

156.32

165.79

