Kobo Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.13
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.39

-1.79

-2.42

-3.11

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.39

1.1

-0.59

-0.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-2.78

-0.68

-3.02

-4.04

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-5.63

-5.87

-6.44

-6.78

Interest expense

-10.84

-14.47

-14.49

-14.4

Other income

0.03

0.03

0.03

5.99

Profit before tax

-19.23

-21

-23.92

-19.23

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.23

-21

-23.92

-19.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-19.23

-21

-23.92

-19.23

yoy growth (%)

-8.44

-12.19

24.35

16.88

NPM

0

0

0

0

