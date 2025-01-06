Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.39
-1.79
-2.42
-3.11
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.39
1.1
-0.59
-0.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-2.78
-0.68
-3.02
-4.04
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-5.63
-5.87
-6.44
-6.78
Interest expense
-10.84
-14.47
-14.49
-14.4
Other income
0.03
0.03
0.03
5.99
Profit before tax
-19.23
-21
-23.92
-19.23
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.23
-21
-23.92
-19.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-19.23
-21
-23.92
-19.23
yoy growth (%)
-8.44
-12.19
24.35
16.88
NPM
0
0
0
0
