To,

The Members of Kobo Biotech Limited,

Your Directors are pleased to present their 30th Annual Report on your Companys operations along with the Audited financial statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2023.

SUMMARY OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Year Ended Year Ended 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 TOTAL INCOME 1.52 1.66 EBITDA/ (EBITDA) (148.13) (1,048.5) Profit/ (Loss) before Tax (555.34) (1,522.59) Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (555.34) (1,522.59) Earnings/ (loss) Per Share (EPS) (in Rs.) (2.33) (6.39)

OPERATIONS REVIEW

The management could not resume the operational activities at the Solapur Plant owing to the regulatory and financial issues. The interest cost for the year under review is not being provided for, as majority of the loans have been assigned to JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd.

The Company continues to operate only in one segment i.e. pharmaceuticals and there is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DIVIDEND

In view of the losses incurred during the year under review, your Directors do not recommend any Dividend on the Equity Shares.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the year, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 40,00,00,000/ (Rupees Forty Crore only) divided into 4,00,00,000 (Four Crore Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The Companys issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital during the year stood at Rs. 23,82,50,000/- (Rupees Twenty Three Crore Eighty Two Lakhs Fifty Thousand Only) divided into 2,38,25,000 (Two Crore Thirty Eight Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

ANNUALRETURN

As required under Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act, the Annual Return for the financial year 20222023 is available on the Companys Website https://kobobiotech.com

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, of the state of affairs of your company is provided in a separate section of this Annual Report and form a part of the Boards Report.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture and associate Company.

DIRECTORS

Board of Directors as of 31.03.2023

Mr. Ajit Kamath Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Rajendra Kaimal Non-Executive Director Dr. Sunil Pitroda Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Abhishek Buddhadev Non-Executive Independent Director Ms. Urja Shah Non-Executive Independent Director & Women Director

In accordance with the provisions of section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Rajendra Kaimal (DIN: 00032839), is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his reappointment.

Reappointment of Independent Director

Ms. Urja Vijaykumar Shah (DIN: 06672899), was appointed as the Independent Director at the 26th Annual General Meeting to hold the office for a term of five consecutive years with effect from from 27th December, 2018 to 26th December, 2023. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved the reappointment of Ms. Urja Vijaykumar Shah as an Non-Executive Independent Director for the second term of 5 consecutive years with effect from 27th December, 2023 to 26th December, 2028, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to the approval of the shareholders/Members of the Company.

The Company has received a declaration from Ms. Urja Vijaykumar Shah under Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations, that she meets the requisite criteria of independence.

The resolutions seeking approval of shareholders for the re-appointment of Ms. Urja Vijaykumar Shah is mentioned in the Notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting along with her brief profile.

Brief profile of the abovementioned Directors is included in a separate "Annexure B".

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149 (7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence, as prescribed under Section 149 (6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulation. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Conduct of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel.

AUDITORS

a. Board meetings

The Board met 5 times during the financial year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

b. Evaluation of Board, Committees and Directors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3), Section 149(8) and Schedule IV of the Act read with the Listing Regulations, Annual Performance Evaluation of the Board, the Directors as well as Committees of the Board have been carried out. The performance evaluation of all the Directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board which in detail have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board and the performance evaluation of the Chairman and Non- Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors in their separate meeting.

c. Policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors

The Company has formulated criteria for determining Qualifications, Abilities, Experience and Independence of a Director as also a Policy for remuneration of Directors, Key managerial Personnel and senior management.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMMES

The Companys policy on programmes and measures to familiarize Independent Directors about the Company, its business, updates and development includes various measures viz. issue of appointment letters containing terms, duties etc.

a. Statutory Auditors

M/s. A N Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the 29th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 30th day of September, 2022, till the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year 2027.

d. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Mehul Pitroda of M. S. Pitroda & Co., Practicing Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure C" comments of the Secretarial Auditor in their report are self-explanatory.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK

The Company has a proper and adequate Internal Financial Control System, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has formulated a whistle blower policy with a view to provide a vigil mechanism for the directors and employees of the company to report instances of unethical behavior, fraud or mismanagement.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

In accordance with Section 134(3) (n) of the Act, the Company has framed a Risk Management Policy to identify and assess the key risk areas. Your Board has identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large, and thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

None of the Non-Executive Independent Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than sitting fees payable (if any) to them.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Dividend Distribution Policy is currently not applicable to the Company in accordance with Regulation 43A of the Listing Regulations.

PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING

In compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted a ‘Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders and ‘Code of Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information to ensure prohibition of insider trading in the organisation. The said codes are available on Companys website at https://kobobiotech.com.

The ‘Trading Window is closed when the Compliance Officer determines that a designated person or class of designated persons can reasonably be expected to have possession of unpublished price sensitive information.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable to the Company.

LISTING FEES TO THE STOCK EXCHANGE

There has been a delay in the payment of annual listing fees for FY 23-24 to the BSE Limited (BSE) where the securities of the Company are listed.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the financial year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

INFORMATION ON EMPLOYEES

Information on particulars of employees remuneration as per Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is reported to be nil as there are no employees who are in receipt of remuneration above the prescribed limit.

The ratio of remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Sub - Section 12 of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are not applicable as the Directors did not draw any remuneration from the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under applicable provisions of section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the financial statements.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Pursuant to the provisions of section 135 of the Act, read with CSR Rules, the Company has formed a CSR committee. However due to the no operational activity and losses incurred by the Company during the year under review and the previous financial years, the Company did not undertake any CSR activity. No meetings at CSR Committee were held during the year under review.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and there are no outstanding deposits from the public as on 31st March, 2023.

DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(C) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) that such accounting policies as mentioned in the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f) that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information relating to Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, pursuant to Section 134 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given as "Annexure A" and forms part of this report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT AND DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY?S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There are few ongoing legal matters/ litigations, which have been filed against the company and its Directors during last few years. The Company, through their Counsels/lawyers have represented for defending its position.

No application has been made by the Company and there are no proceedings pending against the Company, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the Financial Year 2022-23 There were no transactions requiring disclosure or reporting in respect of matters relating to one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution.

OTHER INFORMATION / DISCLOSURES

The Company has in place a policy against sexual harassment at work place in line with the requirements of the concern statute. There was no complaint received during the year, nor there are any pending complaints which need to be redressed.

A Certificate has been obtained from Mr. Mehul Pitroda of M. S. Pitroda & Co., Practising Company Secretary, that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company has been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of Companies by the Securities Exchange Board of India / Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such Statutory Authority.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed in maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and adherence to the corporate governance requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company strives to achieve fairness for all stakeholders and to enhance long-term value to Shareholders.

In compliance with Regulation 34, read with Schedule V (C) of the Listing Regulations, a report on Corporate Governance and the certificate as required under Schedule V (E) of the Listing Regulations, from the Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is appended to this report.

GRATITUDE & ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Your directors wish to place on record their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the banks/ financial institutions, regulatory authorities, Govt. institutions and the employees for their co-operation and support at all times.