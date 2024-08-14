Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Kobo Biotech Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review report of the auditor thereon. The board of Directors of the Company has today approved the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited review report of auditor thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Kobo Biotech Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board of Directors of Kobo Biotech Limited at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 inter alia approved the audited financial results for the Quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith the report of statutory auditor thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

