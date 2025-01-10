To The Members of KOPRAN LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kopran Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be Communicated in our report. For each matter below, the description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in the above context.

Sr. No. Key audit matter description How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Valuation of inventory: Inventory comprises of Raw Materials, Finished Goods, Stock in process and Stores and Spares. There is an inherent risk around the accuracy of the valuation of the closing stocks. We have reviewed the stock records and held discussions with the management with regard to determination of slow moving and obsolete items and valuation of realizable values of such items. Inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realisable value. These involve significant to management judgement determine the obsolete or slow moving items of inventory and to evaluate the realisable values. Further, Amoxicillin Trihydrate is the main raw material for the Company, which is partly imported, and is subject to high price fluctuation risk as well as foreign currency risk. We verified arithmetical accuracy of valuation records / reports. For a sample of inventory items we have verified that the First in First out (FIFO) Method for valuation in case of inventory is appropriate. We have reviewed the price movement with respect to cost to the Company. The volatility in the prices may significantly impact the valuation of not only Raw material but also other items of inventory. In determining the net realizable value, the management uses data of sales of finished good available which is a management estimate. Compared such prices with the recent selling prices. Compared the value of Finished Goods with the last selling prices of the respective product to determine the basis of valuation adopted. We have considered this as a key audit matter due to the significancein the amount of inventory and volatility in the prices. 2 Allowance of trade receivables / Credit Losses: The Trade receivables forms a significant part of the Groups total assets. The estimated allowance of trade receivables / credit losses is identified as key audit matter due to the use of significant judgement and estimates with respect to the recoverability of overdue trade receivables. As detailed in note no. 49(b) of the standalone financial statements, the management reviews and assesses the recoverability of the carrying value of all overdue trade receivables individually by considering the credit history including default or delay in payments, settlement records and subsequent settlements. Our audit procedures in relation to the estimated allowance of trade receivables / credit losses included: Understanding how allowance for doubtful debts is estimated by the management; Testing the subsequent settlements of trade receivables, on a sample basis, to the source documents including bank statements and bank-in slips/ remittance advices. The Company also considers other related information including credit reports to estimate the probability of default in future. Allowance for doubtful debts be provided for the amount of trade receivables that are considered as irrecoverable. Discussing with the management and evaluating the basis of trade debtors that are overdue and without / with little settlements subsequent to the end of the reporting period identified by the management and their assessment on the recoverability of overdue trade receivables. Computation of the allowance for expected credit losses.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to report that fact and communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal ol that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this Report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting, of the Company.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31,2023 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No. 33(a) to the standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note No. 46(a) to the standalone financial statements;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note No. 46(b) to the standalone financial statements.

iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries)or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under Sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note No. 54 to the standalone financial statements

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Companyhaveproposedfinaldividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of Kopran Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023)

To the best of our information and explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i) (a) In respect of the Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets of the Company:-

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the company and nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of and the coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No such verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or discrepancieswerenoticedonsuchverification more in the aggregate for each class of inventories.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the differences between the quarterly returns or statements (comprising stock statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information) filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions and the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters were not material (Refer Note No. 57(xi) of the standalone financial statements).

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured , in respect of which:

(a) (A) The Company has made investment in, granted loans and has also given gurantee to Banks for its subsidiaries.

Particulars Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Loan to Subsidiary: Kopran Research Laboratories Limited Loans given during the year 3,161.02 Balance as at the year end NIL Maximum amount outstanding at any time during the year 236.84 Corporate gurantee given For loans sanctioned to Kopran Research Laboratories Limited as at the year end 6,425.00 Investment in shares of the subsidiary company during the year NIL Investments in subsidiaries outstanding as at March 31, 2023 Kopran (H.K.) Limited, Hong Kong 100.06 Kopran Lifesciences Ltd. 5.00 Kopran Research Laboratories Limited. 25,896.00

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to any party other than subsidiaries.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the loans given and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal has not been stipulated as they are repayable on demand and payment of interest has been stipulated which have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted Loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as stated below:-

Particulars Aggregate amount of Loans granted during the year (Rs in Lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Subsidiaries 3,161.02 100%

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided anyguaranteeorsecurityas specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has notprovidedany securityas specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans and gurantee given and investments made.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the Companys products. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, Cess, and any other material statutory dues, as applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of Customs, Cess, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, the dues of Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value added tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, amount involved and the forum where dispute is pending, are as under:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Involved Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.44 2014-15 Commissioner of Central Excise Service Tax Act Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 32.95 2001-02 High Court, Mumbai 475.00 2006-07 High Court, Mumbai Drug Price Control Order-95 (DPCO - 95) Difference in Pricing 591.34 2002-03 High Court, Mumbai MVAT Act, 1956 MVAT 17.85 2017-18 Deputy commissioner of State Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 206.32 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 1.24 2017-18

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the meetthe obligationsofitssubsidiaries asdefined Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any gurantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2A(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of Kopran Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (‘THE ACT)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofKOPRAN LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitationsofinternal financialreporting with reference to the standalone financial controlsover statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.