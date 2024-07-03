iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kopran Ltd Share Price

204.7
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open212.2
  • Day's High214
  • 52 Wk High369.7
  • Prev. Close213.2
  • Day's Low203.11
  • 52 Wk Low 198
  • Turnover (lac)207.71
  • P/E29.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value88.66
  • EPS7.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)987.67
  • Div. Yield1.4
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kopran Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

212.2

Prev. Close

213.2

Turnover(Lac.)

207.71

Day's High

214

Day's Low

203.11

52 Week's High

369.7

52 Week's Low

198

Book Value

88.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

987.67

P/E

29.81

EPS

7.19

Divi. Yield

1.4

Kopran Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kopran Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kopran Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.49%

Non-Promoter- 1.54%

Institutions: 1.53%

Non-Institutions: 53.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kopran Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.21

48.21

48.21

43.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

368.66

347.38

330.51

203.6

Net Worth

416.87

395.59

378.72

246.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

204.52

222.83

179.29

153.69

yoy growth (%)

-8.21

24.28

16.65

-15.33

Raw materials

-127.82

-137.74

-101.16

-91.24

As % of sales

62.5

61.81

56.42

59.36

Employee costs

-21.05

-18.33

-20.02

-18.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

16.16

32.7

15.73

6.96

Depreciation

-4.32

-4.1

-3.47

-3.22

Tax paid

-4.42

-9.23

-4.51

-2.25

Working capital

53.98

-10.52

14.2

-0.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.21

24.28

16.65

-15.33

Op profit growth

-48.96

30.3

158.76

-48.38

EBIT growth

-47.64

68.3

59.58

-41.25

Net profit growth

-49.96

109.2

138.37

-44.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

614.59

550.99

477.52

491.81

359.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

614.59

550.99

477.52

491.81

359.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.61

3.07

10.6

17.99

0.63

View Annually Results

Kopran Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kopran Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Vice Chairman

Surendra Somani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil Sodhani

Independent Director

Siddhan Subramanian

Independent Director

Sunita Banerji

Independent Director

Mamta Biyani

Independent Director

Narayan Atal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Susheel Somani

Non Executive Director

Adarsh Somani

Non Executive Director

Varun Somani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kopran Ltd

Summary

Kopran Ltd., incorporated on April 26, 1958, was promoted by the Somani group and is controlled by Parijat Enterprises. The company came out with a public issue at a premium, in Nov.92, to finance its backward integration project to produce drug intermediates for semi-synthetic drugs, and also to expand its antibiotic facility.Kopran manufactures pharmaceutical finished dosage forms and bulk drugs and distributes electronic equipment. It manufactures semi-synthetic penicillin and is among the worlds highest producers in amoxycillin. Kopran also makes penicillin-G acylase, an enzyme made through fermentation. It has technical collaborations with Gesellschaft Fur Biotechnologische, Germany; Yuhan Corporation, South Korea; Ciba Corning Diagnostic, US; and Adac Laboratories, US.Koprans bulk drug plant has been approved by the US FDA and the UK regulatory authorities. In 1995, the company was awarded the Quality Excellence award by the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association. Koprans high growth rate in exports has been recognised by a number of awards from CHEMEXCIL and the Ministry of Commerce.The company launched new products like AZ-1 Caps, Klodip Tabs, Moclox Kid Tabs, Amyn Kid Tabs, Tini-NF, Amyn Caps and Amyn Dry Syrup. Kopran entered into a joint venture with M/s Industrial Promotion Services Ltd to take over a running unit viz Kampala Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd in Uganda.The company has been ranked as amongst the top few fastest growing companies in India(ORG Marg-June
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kopran Ltd share price today?

The Kopran Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹204.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kopran Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kopran Ltd is ₹987.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kopran Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kopran Ltd is 29.81 and 2.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kopran Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kopran Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kopran Ltd is ₹198 and ₹369.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kopran Ltd?

Kopran Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.49%, 3 Years at -13.41%, 1 Year at -22.03%, 6 Month at -15.60%, 3 Month at -34.68% and 1 Month at -1.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kopran Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kopran Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.49 %
Institutions - 1.54 %
Public - 53.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kopran Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.