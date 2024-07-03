SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹212.2
Prev. Close₹213.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹207.71
Day's High₹214
Day's Low₹203.11
52 Week's High₹369.7
52 Week's Low₹198
Book Value₹88.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)987.67
P/E29.81
EPS7.19
Divi. Yield1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.21
48.21
48.21
43.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
368.66
347.38
330.51
203.6
Net Worth
416.87
395.59
378.72
246.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
204.52
222.83
179.29
153.69
yoy growth (%)
-8.21
24.28
16.65
-15.33
Raw materials
-127.82
-137.74
-101.16
-91.24
As % of sales
62.5
61.81
56.42
59.36
Employee costs
-21.05
-18.33
-20.02
-18.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
16.16
32.7
15.73
6.96
Depreciation
-4.32
-4.1
-3.47
-3.22
Tax paid
-4.42
-9.23
-4.51
-2.25
Working capital
53.98
-10.52
14.2
-0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.21
24.28
16.65
-15.33
Op profit growth
-48.96
30.3
158.76
-48.38
EBIT growth
-47.64
68.3
59.58
-41.25
Net profit growth
-49.96
109.2
138.37
-44.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
614.59
550.99
477.52
491.81
359.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
614.59
550.99
477.52
491.81
359.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.61
3.07
10.6
17.99
0.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Vice Chairman
Surendra Somani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil Sodhani
Independent Director
Siddhan Subramanian
Independent Director
Sunita Banerji
Independent Director
Mamta Biyani
Independent Director
Narayan Atal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Susheel Somani
Non Executive Director
Adarsh Somani
Non Executive Director
Varun Somani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kopran Ltd
Summary
Kopran Ltd., incorporated on April 26, 1958, was promoted by the Somani group and is controlled by Parijat Enterprises. The company came out with a public issue at a premium, in Nov.92, to finance its backward integration project to produce drug intermediates for semi-synthetic drugs, and also to expand its antibiotic facility.Kopran manufactures pharmaceutical finished dosage forms and bulk drugs and distributes electronic equipment. It manufactures semi-synthetic penicillin and is among the worlds highest producers in amoxycillin. Kopran also makes penicillin-G acylase, an enzyme made through fermentation. It has technical collaborations with Gesellschaft Fur Biotechnologische, Germany; Yuhan Corporation, South Korea; Ciba Corning Diagnostic, US; and Adac Laboratories, US.Koprans bulk drug plant has been approved by the US FDA and the UK regulatory authorities. In 1995, the company was awarded the Quality Excellence award by the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association. Koprans high growth rate in exports has been recognised by a number of awards from CHEMEXCIL and the Ministry of Commerce.The company launched new products like AZ-1 Caps, Klodip Tabs, Moclox Kid Tabs, Amyn Kid Tabs, Tini-NF, Amyn Caps and Amyn Dry Syrup. Kopran entered into a joint venture with M/s Industrial Promotion Services Ltd to take over a running unit viz Kampala Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd in Uganda.The company has been ranked as amongst the top few fastest growing companies in India(ORG Marg-June
The Kopran Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹204.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kopran Ltd is ₹987.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kopran Ltd is 29.81 and 2.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kopran Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kopran Ltd is ₹198 and ₹369.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kopran Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.49%, 3 Years at -13.41%, 1 Year at -22.03%, 6 Month at -15.60%, 3 Month at -34.68% and 1 Month at -1.33%.
