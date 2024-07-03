Summary

Kopran Ltd., incorporated on April 26, 1958, was promoted by the Somani group and is controlled by Parijat Enterprises. The company came out with a public issue at a premium, in Nov.92, to finance its backward integration project to produce drug intermediates for semi-synthetic drugs, and also to expand its antibiotic facility.Kopran manufactures pharmaceutical finished dosage forms and bulk drugs and distributes electronic equipment. It manufactures semi-synthetic penicillin and is among the worlds highest producers in amoxycillin. Kopran also makes penicillin-G acylase, an enzyme made through fermentation. It has technical collaborations with Gesellschaft Fur Biotechnologische, Germany; Yuhan Corporation, South Korea; Ciba Corning Diagnostic, US; and Adac Laboratories, US.Koprans bulk drug plant has been approved by the US FDA and the UK regulatory authorities. In 1995, the company was awarded the Quality Excellence award by the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association. Koprans high growth rate in exports has been recognised by a number of awards from CHEMEXCIL and the Ministry of Commerce.The company launched new products like AZ-1 Caps, Klodip Tabs, Moclox Kid Tabs, Amyn Kid Tabs, Tini-NF, Amyn Caps and Amyn Dry Syrup. Kopran entered into a joint venture with M/s Industrial Promotion Services Ltd to take over a running unit viz Kampala Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd in Uganda.The company has been ranked as amongst the top few fastest growing companies in India(ORG Marg-June

