Kopran Ltd Board Meeting

201.98
(1.96%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:49 AM

Kopran CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
KOPRAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024 Results for Quarter and half year ended on September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
KOPRAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Results for the Quarter ended on June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
KOPRAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and to consider & recommend Dividend (if any) Dividend & Annual General Meeting Date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
KOPRAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for Q3 Results for the FY 2023-24 and Investors Presentation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

