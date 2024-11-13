Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KOPRAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024 Results for Quarter and half year ended on September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

KOPRAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Results for the Quarter ended on June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

KOPRAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and to consider & recommend Dividend (if any) Dividend & Annual General Meeting Date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024