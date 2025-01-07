iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kopran Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

215
(2.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kopran Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

204.52

222.83

179.29

153.69

yoy growth (%)

-8.21

24.28

16.65

-15.33

Raw materials

-127.82

-137.74

-101.16

-91.24

As % of sales

62.5

61.81

56.42

59.36

Employee costs

-21.05

-18.33

-20.02

-18.33

As % of sales

10.29

8.22

11.16

11.93

Other costs

-40.22

-36.54

-34.92

-35.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.66

16.4

19.47

22.87

Operating profit

15.41

30.2

23.17

8.95

OPM

7.53

13.55

12.92

5.82

Depreciation

-4.32

-4.1

-3.47

-3.22

Interest expense

-2.95

-3.8

-5.96

-6.63

Other income

8.02

10.41

1.99

7.85

Profit before tax

16.16

32.7

15.73

6.96

Taxes

-4.42

-9.23

-4.51

-2.25

Tax rate

-27.34

-28.23

-28.68

-32.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.74

23.47

11.21

4.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.74

23.47

11.21

4.7

yoy growth (%)

-49.96

109.2

138.37

-44.65

NPM

5.74

10.53

6.25

3.06

Kopran : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kopran Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.