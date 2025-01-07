Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
204.52
222.83
179.29
153.69
yoy growth (%)
-8.21
24.28
16.65
-15.33
Raw materials
-127.82
-137.74
-101.16
-91.24
As % of sales
62.5
61.81
56.42
59.36
Employee costs
-21.05
-18.33
-20.02
-18.33
As % of sales
10.29
8.22
11.16
11.93
Other costs
-40.22
-36.54
-34.92
-35.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.66
16.4
19.47
22.87
Operating profit
15.41
30.2
23.17
8.95
OPM
7.53
13.55
12.92
5.82
Depreciation
-4.32
-4.1
-3.47
-3.22
Interest expense
-2.95
-3.8
-5.96
-6.63
Other income
8.02
10.41
1.99
7.85
Profit before tax
16.16
32.7
15.73
6.96
Taxes
-4.42
-9.23
-4.51
-2.25
Tax rate
-27.34
-28.23
-28.68
-32.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.74
23.47
11.21
4.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.74
23.47
11.21
4.7
yoy growth (%)
-49.96
109.2
138.37
-44.65
NPM
5.74
10.53
6.25
3.06
