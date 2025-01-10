Kopran Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.21
48.21
48.21
43.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
368.66
347.38
330.51
203.6
Net Worth
416.87
395.59
378.72
246.85
Minority Interest
Debt
22.71
27.88
36.9
15.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.32
4.25
4.36
4.71
Total Liabilities
443.9
427.72
419.98
267.28
Fixed Assets
56.72
50.88
49.32
50.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
261.27
260.07
259.43
158.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.65
1.4
1.33
2.4
Networking Capital
116.83
112.78
107.35
52.59
Inventories
49.49
47.6
41.51
27.5
Inventory Days
74.08
45.04
Sundry Debtors
87.8
83.81
59.13
49.46
Debtor Days
105.52
81.01
Other Current Assets
48.17
60.99
52.17
34.71
Sundry Creditors
-58.59
-68.24
-36.56
-48.24
Creditor Days
65.24
79.01
Other Current Liabilities
-10.04
-11.38
-8.9
-10.84
Cash
7.42
2.59
2.55
3.22
Total Assets
443.89
427.72
419.98
267.26
