Kopran Ltd Summary

Kopran Ltd., incorporated on April 26, 1958, was promoted by the Somani group and is controlled by Parijat Enterprises. The company came out with a public issue at a premium, in Nov.92, to finance its backward integration project to produce drug intermediates for semi-synthetic drugs, and also to expand its antibiotic facility.Kopran manufactures pharmaceutical finished dosage forms and bulk drugs and distributes electronic equipment. It manufactures semi-synthetic penicillin and is among the worlds highest producers in amoxycillin. Kopran also makes penicillin-G acylase, an enzyme made through fermentation. It has technical collaborations with Gesellschaft Fur Biotechnologische, Germany; Yuhan Corporation, South Korea; Ciba Corning Diagnostic, US; and Adac Laboratories, US.Koprans bulk drug plant has been approved by the US FDA and the UK regulatory authorities. In 1995, the company was awarded the Quality Excellence award by the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association. Koprans high growth rate in exports has been recognised by a number of awards from CHEMEXCIL and the Ministry of Commerce.The company launched new products like AZ-1 Caps, Klodip Tabs, Moclox Kid Tabs, Amyn Kid Tabs, Tini-NF, Amyn Caps and Amyn Dry Syrup. Kopran entered into a joint venture with M/s Industrial Promotion Services Ltd to take over a running unit viz Kampala Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd in Uganda.The company has been ranked as amongst the top few fastest growing companies in India(ORG Marg-June 2000). It closed down its manufacturing facility at Saki Naka, Andheri, Bombay. Globalpharma, a joint venture with Dubai Investments Corporation started commercial production in the first quarter of 2002.The company has increased its installed capacity of Liquids by 3.00 lakhs of Litres during 2001 and consequent of this capacity expansion the total installed capacity has gone up to 12.00 lakhs of Litres.The company has also increased its installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules by 270 crores(Nos) and the total capacity has gone up to 1080 crores(Nos).In Feb. 2001, Kopran tied up with E-Merck for co-marketing a new anti-inflammatory drug, Rofecoxib, in India. Rofecoxib is one of the fast-moving non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID),has been launched in the international market. The Company also launched Cholestat (Atorvastatin - a cholesterol reducer) and further gave co-marketing rights for Atorvastatin to E-Merck (India). The company had launched new products in therapeutic groups like Asthma,Cardiology,Diabetes and Lifestyle products during 2003.The company has obtained approval from European Directorate for Quality of Medicines(EDQM) in September 2003. Upgradation of Formulation Manufacturing facility took place to meet with the latest International Regulatory Norms.The United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency(UK MHRA) is expected to inspect the facilities in the first quarter of 2004.Kopran Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the Company marketing the SMYLE brand of products was merged into the Company effective from 1st March, 2005. The Company introduced two new bulk drugs viz. Pregabalin and Cefditorin during the year 2007. The Company during the FY 2014-15 sold the Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (API) business on slump sale basis to its subsidiary Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd. at a consideration of Rs 110 Crores on 30th March, 2015. Similarly, the Consumer Care Division was sold w.e.f 1 April 2015.