To the Members of KORE FOODS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Kore Foods Limited ("the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Loss, total comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

(a) Note 26 which indicates that the Company has accumulated losses andits net worth has been fully eroded. Accordingly, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on the basis that the Company is not a going concern. Hence, all the assets and liabilities have been measured and stated at the values they expect to be realized or settled at, to the extent ascertainable by management at the time of preparation of these financial statements.

(b) The financial statement has been prepared in accordance with the IND AS GAAP except for the borrowing from Director as referred in Note 12.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including Annexures to Boards report. Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information a nd we do not express any fo rm of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thoughtto bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extentapplicable

a) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and be lief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B”, to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st march 2024 on the financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note -20).

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note no.38 to the financial statements, during the year, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note no.38(2) to the financial statements, during the year, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our

Report of even date)

(i) In respect of the Companys Fixed Asset:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The company does not have any intangible assets hence reporting under paragraph 3(i)(a) (B) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. There were no material discrepancies noticed on such verification

c) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no immovable property held in the name of company hence reporting under paragraph 3 (i)(c) of the order is notapplicable to the company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, hence reporting under paragraph 3(i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

e

) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company under the Benami Transactions(Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) There are no inventories with the company therefore reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is notapplicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores, in aggregate during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act Hence, clause 3 (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has not granted loans nor provided any security during the year to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, compliance under Sections 185 and 186 of the act in respect of grant of loans, providing securities is not applicable to the company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts that are deemed to be deposits as per the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of the section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. Hence, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We are informed that the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a)The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, Goods & Services Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above were in arrears, as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they became payable except the following: -

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.] Period to which the amount relates State Sales Tax- Gujarat Decision of Appeal 6,75,000 1996-99

b) According to the records of the Company, Sales Tax, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Wealth Tax, Excise Duty and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the statute (nature of dues) Period to which the amount relates A Forum where dispute is pending Amount (Rs.) Duty Drawback Rules 1989-1990 High Court, Mumbai 7,04,000 Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act 1992 1999-2000 DGFT/Jt. DGFT 86,58,000 State Sales Tax / Central Sales Tax 1993-2017 Appellate Authorities 40,93,492

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing or in the payment of interest to bank. The Company did not have any outstanding dues in respect of a financial institute, government or debenture holders during the year. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not availed of any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, we report that the no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associates. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a)The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of audit, examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in I ndia and according to the info rmatio n and explanations given to us, no instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) ofsection 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

V. C. Shah Place: Mumbai Partner Date:28th May 2024 Membership No. 010360 UDIN: 24010360BKACNX7223

(c)Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11 (f) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 is not applicable to the Company during the year under audit.

Vi Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. [Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For V. C. Shah & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 109818W

c)As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii](a],(b]& (c] of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company , all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 as applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b] We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, clause (xvi] (a] to (d] of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has incurred cash losses aggregating to Rs 38,03,798/- during the current financial year and Rs.39,83,824/-during the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviiiJThere has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii] of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations provided to us and in our opinion, the provisions of section 135 of the Act relating to spending on Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx] (a] and (b] of the Order is not applicable to the company.

For V. C. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 109818W V. C. Shah Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 28th May, 2024. Membership No. 010360 UDIN: 24010360BKACNX7223

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(e] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i] of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act]

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kore Foods Limited (the Company] as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note]. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10] of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1] pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2] provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3] provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financials Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants oflndia.