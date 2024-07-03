SectorFMCG
Open₹44.63
Prev. Close₹43.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.33
Day's High₹44.63
Day's Low₹44.63
52 Week's High₹43.76
52 Week's Low₹6
Book Value₹3.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)114.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.35
-14.97
-14.57
-16.9
Net Worth
-3.7
-3.32
-2.92
-5.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.13
0.32
0.16
0
yoy growth (%)
-57.4
100
1,543.78
-98.28
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
0
0
809.32
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.15
-0.14
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.22
-0.15
-0.31
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
0.66
0.08
1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.4
100
1,543.78
-98.28
Op profit growth
43.09
-26
-64.5
-71.62
EBIT growth
28.93
104.65
-71.01
-86.64
Net profit growth
-166.01
-351.17
-51.46
-82.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
A Y Fazalbhoy
Managing Director
John Silveira
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sayed Abbas
Non Executive Director
Mona DSouza
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Joshi
Independent Director
Ganesh Shenoy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kore Foods Ltd
Summary
Kore Foods Limited (formerly known as Phil Corporation Limited/ PCL) was incorporated in January, 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Food Processing. The Company was promoted by Photophone together with Moorad Fazalbhoy and Associates. PCL is one of the established and reputed photographic companies in the country with a diversified product range. The products manufactured and marketed, and the services rendered by the company find applications in market segments like amateur and professional photography, photo-finishing, documentation and presentation. PCL has close relationships with Konica Corp, Polaroid Corp and Goko Camera Company, Japan.In May 93, PCL came out with a rights issue to part-finance the project for conversion and packaging of imported photographic colour films into roll cartridges at Bicholim, Goa, with technical assistance from Konica. During 1999, a modest start was made in the Medical & Graphic products segment. All the software & network related activities of the Company have been consolidated under the Phil Net Division. This group has been active in developing applications for the companys core imaging business. The major achievements have been The Phil ID Form and the Phil Photo Station.During 1999-2000, the launch of Konica Centuria in 4 film speeds - ASA 100, 200, 400 and 800, met with outstanding success and was discontinued in the middle of the year due to complex arrangement. The camera range was enhanced with the introduction of P
Read More
The Kore Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kore Foods Ltd is ₹114.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kore Foods Ltd is 0 and 11.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kore Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kore Foods Ltd is ₹6 and ₹43.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kore Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.05%, 3 Years at 141.94%, 1 Year at 431.07%, 6 Month at 479.60%, 3 Month at 481.91% and 1 Month at 54.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.