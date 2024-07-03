iifl-logo-icon 1
Kore Foods Ltd Share Price

44.63
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:07:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.63
  • Day's High44.63
  • 52 Wk High43.76
  • Prev. Close43.76
  • Day's Low44.63
  • 52 Wk Low 6
  • Turnover (lac)1.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)114.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kore Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

44.63

Prev. Close

43.76

Turnover(Lac.)

1.33

Day's High

44.63

Day's Low

44.63

52 Week's High

43.76

52 Week's Low

6

Book Value

3.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

114.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kore Foods Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Kore Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kore Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.45%

Foreign: 29.45%

Indian: 20.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 49.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kore Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.35

-14.97

-14.57

-16.9

Net Worth

-3.7

-3.32

-2.92

-5.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.13

0.32

0.16

0

yoy growth (%)

-57.4

100

1,543.78

-98.28

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.07

As % of sales

0

0

0

809.32

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.15

-0.14

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.22

-0.15

-0.31

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

0.66

0.08

1.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.4

100

1,543.78

-98.28

Op profit growth

43.09

-26

-64.5

-71.62

EBIT growth

28.93

104.65

-71.01

-86.64

Net profit growth

-166.01

-351.17

-51.46

-82.6

No Record Found

Kore Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kore Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

A Y Fazalbhoy

Managing Director

John Silveira

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sayed Abbas

Non Executive Director

Mona DSouza

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Joshi

Independent Director

Ganesh Shenoy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kore Foods Ltd

Summary

Kore Foods Limited (formerly known as Phil Corporation Limited/ PCL) was incorporated in January, 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Food Processing. The Company was promoted by Photophone together with Moorad Fazalbhoy and Associates. PCL is one of the established and reputed photographic companies in the country with a diversified product range. The products manufactured and marketed, and the services rendered by the company find applications in market segments like amateur and professional photography, photo-finishing, documentation and presentation. PCL has close relationships with Konica Corp, Polaroid Corp and Goko Camera Company, Japan.In May 93, PCL came out with a rights issue to part-finance the project for conversion and packaging of imported photographic colour films into roll cartridges at Bicholim, Goa, with technical assistance from Konica. During 1999, a modest start was made in the Medical & Graphic products segment. All the software & network related activities of the Company have been consolidated under the Phil Net Division. This group has been active in developing applications for the companys core imaging business. The major achievements have been The Phil ID Form and the Phil Photo Station.During 1999-2000, the launch of Konica Centuria in 4 film speeds - ASA 100, 200, 400 and 800, met with outstanding success and was discontinued in the middle of the year due to complex arrangement. The camera range was enhanced with the introduction of P
Company FAQs

What is the Kore Foods Ltd share price today?

The Kore Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kore Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kore Foods Ltd is ₹114.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kore Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kore Foods Ltd is 0 and 11.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kore Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kore Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kore Foods Ltd is ₹6 and ₹43.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kore Foods Ltd?

Kore Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.05%, 3 Years at 141.94%, 1 Year at 431.07%, 6 Month at 479.60%, 3 Month at 481.91% and 1 Month at 54.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kore Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kore Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.30 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 49.47 %

