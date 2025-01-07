Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.13
0.32
0.16
0
yoy growth (%)
-57.4
100
1,543.78
-98.28
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
0
0
809.32
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.15
-0.14
-0.17
As % of sales
105.43
47.28
87.25
1,739.24
Other costs
-0.18
-0.3
-0.2
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
136.65
95
127.06
2,845.82
Operating profit
-0.19
-0.13
-0.18
-0.52
OPM
-142.09
-42.29
-114.32
-5,294.39
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
Other income
0.11
0.09
0.21
0.38
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.22
-0.15
-0.31
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.25
-0.22
-0.15
-0.31
Exceptional items
0
0.6
0
0
Net profit
-0.25
0.37
-0.15
-0.31
yoy growth (%)
-166.01
-351.17
-51.46
-82.6
NPM
-181.62
117.18
-93.3
-3,160.04
