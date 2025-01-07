iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kore Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45.52
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:37:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kore Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.13

0.32

0.16

0

yoy growth (%)

-57.4

100

1,543.78

-98.28

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.07

As % of sales

0

0

0

809.32

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.15

-0.14

-0.17

As % of sales

105.43

47.28

87.25

1,739.24

Other costs

-0.18

-0.3

-0.2

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

136.65

95

127.06

2,845.82

Operating profit

-0.19

-0.13

-0.18

-0.52

OPM

-142.09

-42.29

-114.32

-5,294.39

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

Other income

0.11

0.09

0.21

0.38

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.22

-0.15

-0.31

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.25

-0.22

-0.15

-0.31

Exceptional items

0

0.6

0

0

Net profit

-0.25

0.37

-0.15

-0.31

yoy growth (%)

-166.01

-351.17

-51.46

-82.6

NPM

-181.62

117.18

-93.3

-3,160.04

Kore Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kore Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.