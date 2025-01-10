Kore Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.35
-14.97
-14.57
-16.9
Net Worth
-3.7
-3.32
-2.92
-5.25
Minority Interest
Debt
3.81
3.44
2.95
5.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.11
0.12
0.02
0.56
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.03
0.1
0.02
-0.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.1
0.1
0.02
Debtor Days
52.89
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.11
0.05
0.07
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.29
Creditor Days
767.02
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.15
Cash
0.08
0.01
0
0.02
Total Assets
0.11
0.11
0.02
0.55
