Kore Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.22
-0.15
-0.31
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
0.66
0.08
1.12
Other operating items
Operating
-0.47
0.34
-0.16
0.71
Capital expenditure
0
-0.11
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
-0.47
0.23
-0.16
0.69
Equity raised
-33.29
-34.05
-33.75
-33.13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.96
2.2
2.15
3.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-31.81
-31.62
-31.77
-29.04
