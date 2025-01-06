iifl-logo-icon 1
Kore Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.22

-0.15

-0.31

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

0.66

0.08

1.12

Other operating items

Operating

-0.47

0.34

-0.16

0.71

Capital expenditure

0

-0.11

0

-0.01

Free cash flow

-0.47

0.23

-0.16

0.69

Equity raised

-33.29

-34.05

-33.75

-33.13

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.96

2.2

2.15

3.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-31.81

-31.62

-31.77

-29.04

