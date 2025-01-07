Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. In the Board Meeting Board inter alia has: 1. Approved the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. 2. Reconstituted the Share Transfer Committee. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for variation of rights of preference shareholders of the Company by way of extension of redemption period of unlisted 100000 13.75% Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable preference shares of the Company. In the Board Meeting dated 31.12.2024 inter alia Board has approved the proposal of variation of rights of Preference Shareholder of the Company who is holding unlisted 1,00,000 13.75% Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each by way of extension of Redemption period from 31st December, 2024 to on or before 31st March, 2025 subject to approval/consent of preference shareholder. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 31/12/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 16 Nov 2024

Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Constitution of Committee of Independent Directors under Regulation 26(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011. Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Equity Shares On Preferential Basis 1. Allotted 1,40,00,000 (One Crore Forty Lakhs) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Team24 Foods and Beverages Private Limited at an issue price of Rs. 10/- per share on preferential basis. 2. Constituted the Committee of Independent Directors under Regulation 26(6) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition and Takeover) Regulations, 2011 as under: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorised Capital. 2. Raising of Funds by way of preferential issue of Equity Shares/Warrants or any other method as may be decided by the Board. Approved for Increase and Reclassification of Authorised Capital and Preferential Issue of Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 2 Oct 2024

Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/10/2024 has been revised to 05/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/10/2024 has been revised to 05/10/2024 inter alia for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/10/2024) Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 5th October, 2024 inter alia has approved the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 inter alia has: Approved the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Variation of rights by way of extension of redemption period of unlisted preference shares of the Company. 2. Dematerialisation of unlisted preference shares. The Board of Directors in the Board Meeting dated 21.06.2024 inter alia has: 1. Approved the proposal of variation of rights of Preference Shareholders of the Company who are holding unlisted 1,00,000 13.75% Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each by way of extension of Redemption period from 9th June, 2003 to 31st December, 2024 subject to approval/consent of preference shareholders. 2. Approved Dematerialisation of unlisted Preference Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28.05.2024 Revised outcome of Board Meeting dated 28.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024