Kore Foods Ltd Summary

Kore Foods Limited (formerly known as Phil Corporation Limited/ PCL) was incorporated in January, 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Food Processing. The Company was promoted by Photophone together with Moorad Fazalbhoy and Associates. PCL is one of the established and reputed photographic companies in the country with a diversified product range. The products manufactured and marketed, and the services rendered by the company find applications in market segments like amateur and professional photography, photo-finishing, documentation and presentation. PCL has close relationships with Konica Corp, Polaroid Corp and Goko Camera Company, Japan.In May 93, PCL came out with a rights issue to part-finance the project for conversion and packaging of imported photographic colour films into roll cartridges at Bicholim, Goa, with technical assistance from Konica. During 1999, a modest start was made in the Medical & Graphic products segment. All the software & network related activities of the Company have been consolidated under the Phil Net Division. This group has been active in developing applications for the companys core imaging business. The major achievements have been The Phil ID Form and the Phil Photo Station.During 1999-2000, the launch of Konica Centuria in 4 film speeds - ASA 100, 200, 400 and 800, met with outstanding success and was discontinued in the middle of the year due to complex arrangement. The camera range was enhanced with the introduction of Phil One Shot camera which is best in its class. Konica Gloden Dragon paper was well received in the market due to its excellent characteristics.During the period 2010-11, Gokhatak Enterprises Limited, the Wholly owned Subsidiary was merged with the Company and as a result, the whole business affairs of the erstwhile Gokhatak Enterprises Limited was transferred to and vested in the Company effective from August 06, 2010.