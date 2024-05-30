To,

The Members of

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Limited, Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and the Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair View in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard} Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI} together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements. Key Audit Matters Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Existence of Inventories 1)We have performed the following principal audit procedures in relation 0 validating the existence and condition of inventories, which include a combination of testing internal controls and substantive testing as under: .. 1)As at March 31, 2024, the Company Understood Managements control over physical inventory counts inventories aggregating Rs. 2,103.30 factory/ depots. These inventories are physically verified by the Management in accordance with a physical verification plan. For the aforementioned reason and also since the inventory balance is material, the existence and condition thereof has been considered as a key audit matter. lakhs, comprising 15.92% of the total assets of the Company as on that date, which inventories are geographically spread across multiple locations such as . Evaluation of the design and testing of the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to physical inventory counts. - Performed alternate procedures including inspection of documentation of the subsequent sale of inventories to audit the existence and condition of inventory as per guidance provided in SA 501 “Audit Evidence Specific Considerations for Selected Items” and have obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence. . We have also performed roll-forward procedures for establishing the existence of inventory as at year-end by validating purchases, sales, and stock movement of inventory during the intervening period i.e. from the date physical verification was done till the year-end date. . Verification of documentary evidences of damaged and expired stock and the adequacy of recorded allowance in respect of Inventories. 2 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Refer to Notes 29 to the Financial Statements. uncertain tax positions including matters 2)The Company has material under dispute which involve significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. We have obtained details of complete tax assessments and demand as at March 31, 2024 from management. We considered managements assessment of the validity and adequacy of provisions for uncertain tax positions, evaluating the basis of assessment and reviewing relevant correspondence and legal advice, where available, including any information regarding similar cases with the relevant tax authorities. We assessed validity and adequacy of provisions for uncertain tax positions in respect of Income tax demandand have discussed the probable outcome of the case with the key management and considered their views on the same. We have found the appropriateness of managements assumptions and estimates reasonable.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report, Secretarial Audit Report, Management Discussion and Analysis (but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon}, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Company (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error,and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i} of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys abilityto continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease tocontinue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure - :, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations whichto the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been keptby the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the AccountingStandards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with companies (Indian accounting Standards} Rule, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31* March 2024 taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; (f} With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure II to this report”; (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h} With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial Position in its Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 29 to the financial Statements; ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There was no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of theCompany (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c. Based onthe audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i} and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. : The company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log} facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Kothari Kuldeep & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. - 015960C CA KULDEEP KOTHARI Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No.: 413714 Dated: 30/05/2024 UDIN: 24413714BKAAPJS5987

Annexure - : to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure as referred in paragraph (1) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024, (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including Quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment on the basis of available information. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner by the management.In accordance with this programme, All the Fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared with the available records. (c} According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the registered sale deed/conveyance deed (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the lessee}, We report that, the title deeds, comprising the immovable Properties of land and building which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company, as at the balance sheet date. (d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets} and intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are notapplicable to the Company. (e) According to information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988(as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(1}(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (a) The management has conducted Physical Verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, other than stock lying with third parties, and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us and on the basis of records examined by us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification. (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits during the year in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the examinations of the books of accounts and quarterly statements submitted to the bank, aggregate value of stocks and debtors are not in agreement with the books of accounts as mentioned in note no. 40 to the financial statements. In Our opinion and according to the information provided to us, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, para 3(iii) a to para 3(iii) f are not applicable. The Company has no transaction with respect to loan, investment, guarantee and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv} of the Order are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits, under the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not Prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1} of the companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities carried on by the company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, Goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at year end for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are not statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) on account of any dispute except followings:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Lacs) : Period to which the amount relates Forum Where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act : Demand of Tax (Addition : # Rs. 1100.64 lacs A.Y. 2008-09 CIT(A), New Delhi U/s 41(1) of the Income & Honble Tax Act, 1961} High court, Delhi

# Amount of Tax disputed and not deposited. viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions which have not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.Therefore, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix}(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix}(b} of the Order is not applicable. (c} According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under this clause 3(ix}(d) of the Order is not applicable. (e) The Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix}(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (f} The Company has no subsidiaries hence, reporting under clause 3(ix}(f } of the Order is not applicable (a} The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments} during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x}(a} of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x}(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company or reported during the year, nor have been informed of such case by the management. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12} of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c} We have been informed that there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report). Accordingly, the reporting under the clause 3(xi}(c} of the Order is not applicable. xii. The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause (xii) (a), (xii}(b} and (xii}(c) of Para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards (Ind-As). xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b} We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of companies act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv} of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(xvi}(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi}(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c} According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi}(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and Explanations given to us, the group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi}(d) of the order is not applicable. xvii. In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the year and in the immediately preceding financial year, hence clause (xvii) of paragraph 3 is not applicable to the company. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company, hence clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 is not applicable to the company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us no material uncertainty exists on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, hence clause (xix) of the paragraph 3 is not applicable to the company. xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing or other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub- section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx}(a) and 3(xx)(b} of the Order is not applicable for the year. In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us there is no ongoing project of the company, hence clause (xx) of paragraph 3 is not applicable to the company. xxi. The Company does not have subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xxi} of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Kothari Kuldeep & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. - 015960C CA KULDEEP KOTHARI Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No.: 413714 Dated: 30/05/2024 UDIN:- 24413714BKAAPJS5987

Annexure - Il to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and; (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31*March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.