Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Share Price

75.31
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open77.75
  • Day's High79.26
  • 52 Wk High133.4
  • Prev. Close79.26
  • Day's Low75.31
  • 52 Wk Low 57
  • Turnover (lac)6.71
  • P/E198.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.82
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.97
  • Div. Yield0
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

77.75

Prev. Close

79.26

Turnover(Lac.)

6.71

Day's High

79.26

Day's Low

75.31

52 Week's High

133.4

52 Week's Low

57

Book Value

36.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.97

P/E

198.15

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.91

45.85

45.57

45.29

Net Worth

55.91

60.85

60.57

60.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

95.55

96.74

87.69

79.09

yoy growth (%)

-1.22

10.31

10.87

2.47

Raw materials

-30.49

-32.44

-36.68

-35.27

As % of sales

31.91

33.53

41.83

44.6

Employee costs

-8.78

-8.04

-6.09

-5.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.78

10.88

7.18

4.87

Depreciation

-5.15

-4.43

-3.12

-2.59

Tax paid

-0.97

-3.21

-1.84

-1.66

Working capital

-1.97

11.99

-0.19

-1.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.22

10.31

10.87

2.47

Op profit growth

-1.29

22.07

33.71

48.39

EBIT growth

-29.47

49.65

37.96

49.1

Net profit growth

-37.34

43.78

65.96

70.17

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,377.15

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

630.55

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,184.95

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,791.4

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,140.7

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pramod Kumar Kothari

Whole-time Director

Kavita Devi Kothari

Independent Director

Hemedra Pat Singh dugar

Independent Director

Piyush Kumar Goel

Whole-time Director

Siddhant Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Silky Gupta

Independent Director

Rajiv Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1990, Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd (KFBL) was promoted by Motilal Kothari and his Associates. It has its plant at Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is a manufacturer of Yeast and its derivatives. The Plant has a capacity to manufacture 25,000 M.T. per annum of Compressed Yeast.KFBL produces various kinds of yeast under the brand name Sunrise. Distiller yeast improves are used by distilleries manufacturing alcohol using cane molasses and non-molasses as raw material. Its yeast extract paste and powder are sold as premium products to the food, bio-technology and pharmaceutical industries. During the year 2008, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) after installation with other machineries modernized started manufacturing operations in March, 2008. Major installations of multi effect evaporator, agro fuel based boiler and Effluent Treatment RO Plant was commissioned in 2009.The Company was referred to BIFR as the net worth was fully eroded. As a result, it ceased to be a Sick Industrial Company through Rehabilitation Scheme by BIFR, effective from 26.03.2008.Later, the Company set up Yeast Extract Powder Plant at a production capacity of 50 MT/month in FY 2021-22.
Company FAQs

What is the Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd share price today?

The Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd is ₹112.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd is 198.15 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd is ₹57 and ₹133.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd?

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.80%, 3 Years at 3.76%, 1 Year at 7.24%, 6 Month at 16.51%, 3 Month at -20.62% and 1 Month at 2.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.08 %

