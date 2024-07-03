Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹77.75
Prev. Close₹79.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.71
Day's High₹79.26
Day's Low₹75.31
52 Week's High₹133.4
52 Week's Low₹57
Book Value₹36.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.97
P/E198.15
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.91
45.85
45.57
45.29
Net Worth
55.91
60.85
60.57
60.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
95.55
96.74
87.69
79.09
yoy growth (%)
-1.22
10.31
10.87
2.47
Raw materials
-30.49
-32.44
-36.68
-35.27
As % of sales
31.91
33.53
41.83
44.6
Employee costs
-8.78
-8.04
-6.09
-5.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.78
10.88
7.18
4.87
Depreciation
-5.15
-4.43
-3.12
-2.59
Tax paid
-0.97
-3.21
-1.84
-1.66
Working capital
-1.97
11.99
-0.19
-1.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.22
10.31
10.87
2.47
Op profit growth
-1.29
22.07
33.71
48.39
EBIT growth
-29.47
49.65
37.96
49.1
Net profit growth
-37.34
43.78
65.96
70.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,377.15
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
630.55
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,184.95
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,791.4
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,140.7
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pramod Kumar Kothari
Whole-time Director
Kavita Devi Kothari
Independent Director
Hemedra Pat Singh dugar
Independent Director
Piyush Kumar Goel
Whole-time Director
Siddhant Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Silky Gupta
Independent Director
Rajiv Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1990, Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd (KFBL) was promoted by Motilal Kothari and his Associates. It has its plant at Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is a manufacturer of Yeast and its derivatives. The Plant has a capacity to manufacture 25,000 M.T. per annum of Compressed Yeast.KFBL produces various kinds of yeast under the brand name Sunrise. Distiller yeast improves are used by distilleries manufacturing alcohol using cane molasses and non-molasses as raw material. Its yeast extract paste and powder are sold as premium products to the food, bio-technology and pharmaceutical industries. During the year 2008, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) after installation with other machineries modernized started manufacturing operations in March, 2008. Major installations of multi effect evaporator, agro fuel based boiler and Effluent Treatment RO Plant was commissioned in 2009.The Company was referred to BIFR as the net worth was fully eroded. As a result, it ceased to be a Sick Industrial Company through Rehabilitation Scheme by BIFR, effective from 26.03.2008.Later, the Company set up Yeast Extract Powder Plant at a production capacity of 50 MT/month in FY 2021-22.
The Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd is ₹112.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd is 198.15 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd is ₹57 and ₹133.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.80%, 3 Years at 3.76%, 1 Year at 7.24%, 6 Month at 16.51%, 3 Month at -20.62% and 1 Month at 2.42%.
