Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

79.09
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

95.55

96.74

87.69

79.09

yoy growth (%)

-1.22

10.31

10.87

2.47

Raw materials

-30.49

-32.44

-36.68

-35.27

As % of sales

31.91

33.53

41.83

44.6

Employee costs

-8.78

-8.04

-6.09

-5.34

As % of sales

9.19

8.32

6.94

6.75

Other costs

-41.95

-41.74

-33.03

-29.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.9

43.15

37.66

37.4

Operating profit

14.31

14.5

11.88

8.88

OPM

14.98

14.99

13.54

11.23

Depreciation

-5.15

-4.43

-3.12

-2.59

Interest expense

-3.54

-2.34

-1.65

-1.52

Other income

0.17

3.15

0.08

0.11

Profit before tax

5.78

10.88

7.18

4.87

Taxes

-0.97

-3.21

-1.84

-1.66

Tax rate

-16.89

-29.54

-25.73

-34.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.8

7.66

5.33

3.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.8

7.66

5.33

3.21

yoy growth (%)

-37.34

43.78

65.96

70.17

NPM

5.02

7.92

6.08

4.06

