|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
95.55
96.74
87.69
79.09
yoy growth (%)
-1.22
10.31
10.87
2.47
Raw materials
-30.49
-32.44
-36.68
-35.27
As % of sales
31.91
33.53
41.83
44.6
Employee costs
-8.78
-8.04
-6.09
-5.34
As % of sales
9.19
8.32
6.94
6.75
Other costs
-41.95
-41.74
-33.03
-29.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.9
43.15
37.66
37.4
Operating profit
14.31
14.5
11.88
8.88
OPM
14.98
14.99
13.54
11.23
Depreciation
-5.15
-4.43
-3.12
-2.59
Interest expense
-3.54
-2.34
-1.65
-1.52
Other income
0.17
3.15
0.08
0.11
Profit before tax
5.78
10.88
7.18
4.87
Taxes
-0.97
-3.21
-1.84
-1.66
Tax rate
-16.89
-29.54
-25.73
-34.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.8
7.66
5.33
3.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.8
7.66
5.33
3.21
yoy growth (%)
-37.34
43.78
65.96
70.17
NPM
5.02
7.92
6.08
4.06
