Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

75.31
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd

Kothari Ferment. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.78

10.88

7.18

4.87

Depreciation

-5.15

-4.43

-3.12

-2.59

Tax paid

-0.97

-3.21

-1.84

-1.66

Working capital

-1.97

11.99

-0.19

-1.75

Other operating items

Operating

-2.32

15.22

2

-1.13

Capital expenditure

12.82

30.81

11.98

11.01

Free cash flow

10.49

46.03

13.98

9.87

Equity raised

81.03

57.15

37.84

31.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.98

20.53

3.52

1.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

104.51

123.71

55.35

43.32

