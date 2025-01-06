Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.78
10.88
7.18
4.87
Depreciation
-5.15
-4.43
-3.12
-2.59
Tax paid
-0.97
-3.21
-1.84
-1.66
Working capital
-1.97
11.99
-0.19
-1.75
Other operating items
Operating
-2.32
15.22
2
-1.13
Capital expenditure
12.82
30.81
11.98
11.01
Free cash flow
10.49
46.03
13.98
9.87
Equity raised
81.03
57.15
37.84
31.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.98
20.53
3.52
1.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
104.51
123.71
55.35
43.32
