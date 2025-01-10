Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.91
45.85
45.57
45.29
Net Worth
55.91
60.85
60.57
60.29
Minority Interest
Debt
46.95
44.84
45.42
39.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.47
9.49
9.08
7.81
Total Liabilities
113.33
115.18
115.07
107.23
Fixed Assets
94.81
93.27
95.89
88.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.78
3.78
3.43
3.07
Networking Capital
14.28
17.77
15
14.62
Inventories
21.03
22.47
18.2
14.49
Inventory Days
55.34
Sundry Debtors
9.06
7.81
5.66
6.17
Debtor Days
23.56
Other Current Assets
6.77
7.37
8.16
6.22
Sundry Creditors
-13.14
-14.02
-10.88
-5.5
Creditor Days
21
Other Current Liabilities
-9.44
-5.86
-6.14
-6.76
Cash
0.46
0.35
0.74
0.71
Total Assets
113.33
115.17
115.06
107.24
