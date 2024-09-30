AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, we are hereby submitting the summary of the proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday 30th September 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC/OAVM at the registered office of the Company. The meeting started at 11:30 AM and concluded at 11:58 AM. Total 63 members were present through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)