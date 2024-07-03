iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Company Summary

71.3
(-3.93%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:50:00 AM

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1990, Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd (KFBL) was promoted by Motilal Kothari and his Associates. It has its plant at Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is a manufacturer of Yeast and its derivatives. The Plant has a capacity to manufacture 25,000 M.T. per annum of Compressed Yeast.KFBL produces various kinds of yeast under the brand name Sunrise. Distiller yeast improves are used by distilleries manufacturing alcohol using cane molasses and non-molasses as raw material. Its yeast extract paste and powder are sold as premium products to the food, bio-technology and pharmaceutical industries. During the year 2008, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) after installation with other machineries modernized started manufacturing operations in March, 2008. Major installations of multi effect evaporator, agro fuel based boiler and Effluent Treatment RO Plant was commissioned in 2009.The Company was referred to BIFR as the net worth was fully eroded. As a result, it ceased to be a Sick Industrial Company through Rehabilitation Scheme by BIFR, effective from 26.03.2008.Later, the Company set up Yeast Extract Powder Plant at a production capacity of 50 MT/month in FY 2021-22.

