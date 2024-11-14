Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at 16 community centre First Floor Saket New Delhi-110017 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th November 2024 considered and approved the unaudited financial results along with the limited review report of the Company for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 16 Community Centre First Floor Saket New Delhi - 110017 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter-ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13-08-2024 approved the un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at its Manufacturing Unit situated at D 6-12 Rajarampur UPSIDC Industrial area Sikandrabad Distt. Bulandshahr (U.P) -203205 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 considered and approved, interalia, the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2024. Further, Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herewith enclosed the Related Party Transaction Disclosure for the half year ended March 31, 2024. The Copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company as per format prescribed in Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, is enclosed and being sent for publication in the newspapers. The meeting started at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:10 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024