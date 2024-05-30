To the Members of Kotia Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Kotia Enterprises Limited (‘the company") which comprises the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There were no key audit matters that need to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), and the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, that Company had recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is as follows:

• Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

• As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Ajay Rattan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.012063N CA. Varun Garg Partner Membership No. 523588 Place: New Delhi UDIN: Dated: 30/05/2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

We report that:

1) Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Asset

(a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment;

(b) The company does not have any intangible assets;

(c) As explained to us, these Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no immovable property as on balance sheet date;

(e) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) Inventories

(a) The Company does not have inventory as on March 31, 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits on the basis of security of current assets.

3) Investments, Guarantee/Security, Loan and Advance

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted unsecured loan to company during the year, however company has granted loans in the previous years. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) Compliance of Provisions of Section 185 and 186.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5) Public Deposits

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits in contravention of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed there under, where applicable, have been complied with.

(b) No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or RBI or any court or any other tribunal.

6) Cost Records

According to the information and explanation given to us, the government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services of the company.

7) Statutory Dues

(a) In our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues on account of the above statutory dues, which have not been deposited due to any dispute.

8) Unrecorded Income

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, there are no transactions, not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) Repayment Of Dues

Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to information and explanations given to us, the company does not has any outstanding loans during the year hence reporting under under clause 3(ix)(a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

10) Application Of Money Raised by Public Issue and Preferential Allotment

The company has not raised any money by public issue and preferential Allotment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

11) Fraud

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management:

(a) no fraud on the company or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

12) Nidhi Company

In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

13) Transaction With Related Parties

In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Internal Audit System

(a) the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

15) Non-Cash Transaction with Director

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) Registration With RBI

(a) In our opinion, the company is not a Non-Banking Financial Company and is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) There is no group. The Company is not a CIC.

17) Cash Losses

The company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) Considerations Of Issues Raised by Outgoing Auditor

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19) Existence Of Material Uncertainty as To Company Ability to Meet Its Liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

20) Transfer Of Unspent CSR Amount

According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) specified in section 135 read with schedule VII of Companies Act are not applicable upon the company.

21) Qualifications Or Adverse Remarks in Caro Reports of Group Companies

There is no group Company.

For Ajay Rattan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.012063N CA. Varun Garg Partner Membership No. 523588 Place: New Delhi UDIN: Dated: 30/05/2024

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Kotia Enterprises Limited the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kotia Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".