iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kotia Enterprises Ltd Share Price

29.01
(2.51%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.01
  • Day's High29.01
  • 52 Wk High32
  • Prev. Close28.3
  • Day's Low29.01
  • 52 Wk Low 13.5
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kotia Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

29.01

Prev. Close

28.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

29.01

Day's Low

29.01

52 Week's High

32

52 Week's Low

13.5

Book Value

13.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kotia Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kotia Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kotia Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kotia Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.02

7.02

7.02

7.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.52

2.54

2.79

2.26

Net Worth

9.54

9.56

9.81

9.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.76

40.93

40.88

27.62

yoy growth (%)

-98.13

0.12

47.95

37.03

Raw materials

-0.72

-31.91

-37.43

-17.01

As % of sales

95.23

77.96

91.56

61.59

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.15

-0.1

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.37

1.32

0.76

0.42

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.36

-0.21

-0.13

Working capital

4.68

-21.8

24.36

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.13

0.12

47.95

37.03

Op profit growth

-401.49

-75.97

-1,568.73

-92.26

EBIT growth

-83.42

75.49

213.11

-449.74

Net profit growth

-70.26

73.02

89.87

-440.57

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kotia Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kotia Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Manoj Kumar Bansal

Non Executive Director

Paaven Bansal

Non Executive Director

Ankit Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shobha Rustagi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Achal Kapoor

Non Executive Director

Vikas Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nupur Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kotia Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. was formerly incorporated as International Pumps and Projects Private Limited on 19 July 1980 which got converted to a Public Limited Company in December 1994. In January 2017, the name of the company changed to Kotia Enterprises Limited and objects changed to deliver high quality construction services across various segments of infrastructure; Power, Railways, Highways, Irrigation, Urban development and Hotels & Resorts and to carry the business of all kind of goods and import & export. The Company is engaged in trading in goods and rendering services related to construction and civil works.The Company is presently in growing phase and has executed prestigious projects for companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Subhash Engineering Private Limited etc. In 1980, the company established its turnkey projects division to execute turnkey projects for pumping stations for central and various state governments and public sector undertakings. It also entered into marketing of pumps and other related products. In Mar.92, a dealership agreement was entered into, with SU Motors (P) Ltd, Bombay, to market their pumps and related products. It also entered into an agreement with SU Submersile Pumps (P) Ltd, Noida, for the resale of their submersile pumps. Presently, the company is engaged in marketing of submersile pumps, dewatering pumps, chemical process pumps, centrifugal and vertical turbine pumps and its spare parts alongwith electrical equipments and accessories
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kotia Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Kotia Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kotia Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kotia Enterprises Ltd is ₹20.37 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kotia Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kotia Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 2.14 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kotia Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kotia Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kotia Enterprises Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹32 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kotia Enterprises Ltd?

Kotia Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.59%, 3 Years at 23.00%, 1 Year at 101.60%, 6 Month at 43.47%, 3 Month at -1.36% and 1 Month at -2.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kotia Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kotia Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kotia Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.