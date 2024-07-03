Summary

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. was formerly incorporated as International Pumps and Projects Private Limited on 19 July 1980 which got converted to a Public Limited Company in December 1994. In January 2017, the name of the company changed to Kotia Enterprises Limited and objects changed to deliver high quality construction services across various segments of infrastructure; Power, Railways, Highways, Irrigation, Urban development and Hotels & Resorts and to carry the business of all kind of goods and import & export. The Company is engaged in trading in goods and rendering services related to construction and civil works.The Company is presently in growing phase and has executed prestigious projects for companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Subhash Engineering Private Limited etc. In 1980, the company established its turnkey projects division to execute turnkey projects for pumping stations for central and various state governments and public sector undertakings. It also entered into marketing of pumps and other related products. In Mar.92, a dealership agreement was entered into, with SU Motors (P) Ltd, Bombay, to market their pumps and related products. It also entered into an agreement with SU Submersile Pumps (P) Ltd, Noida, for the resale of their submersile pumps. Presently, the company is engaged in marketing of submersile pumps, dewatering pumps, chemical process pumps, centrifugal and vertical turbine pumps and its spare parts alongwith electrical equipments and accessories

