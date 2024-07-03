SectorTrading
Open₹29.01
Prev. Close₹28.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹29.01
Day's Low₹29.01
52 Week's High₹32
52 Week's Low₹13.5
Book Value₹13.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.02
7.02
7.02
7.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.52
2.54
2.79
2.26
Net Worth
9.54
9.56
9.81
9.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.76
40.93
40.88
27.62
yoy growth (%)
-98.13
0.12
47.95
37.03
Raw materials
-0.72
-31.91
-37.43
-17.01
As % of sales
95.23
77.96
91.56
61.59
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.15
-0.1
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.37
1.32
0.76
0.42
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.36
-0.21
-0.13
Working capital
4.68
-21.8
24.36
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.13
0.12
47.95
37.03
Op profit growth
-401.49
-75.97
-1,568.73
-92.26
EBIT growth
-83.42
75.49
213.11
-449.74
Net profit growth
-70.26
73.02
89.87
-440.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Manoj Kumar Bansal
Non Executive Director
Paaven Bansal
Non Executive Director
Ankit Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shobha Rustagi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Achal Kapoor
Non Executive Director
Vikas Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nupur Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kotia Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Kotia Enterprises Ltd. was formerly incorporated as International Pumps and Projects Private Limited on 19 July 1980 which got converted to a Public Limited Company in December 1994. In January 2017, the name of the company changed to Kotia Enterprises Limited and objects changed to deliver high quality construction services across various segments of infrastructure; Power, Railways, Highways, Irrigation, Urban development and Hotels & Resorts and to carry the business of all kind of goods and import & export. The Company is engaged in trading in goods and rendering services related to construction and civil works.The Company is presently in growing phase and has executed prestigious projects for companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Subhash Engineering Private Limited etc. In 1980, the company established its turnkey projects division to execute turnkey projects for pumping stations for central and various state governments and public sector undertakings. It also entered into marketing of pumps and other related products. In Mar.92, a dealership agreement was entered into, with SU Motors (P) Ltd, Bombay, to market their pumps and related products. It also entered into an agreement with SU Submersile Pumps (P) Ltd, Noida, for the resale of their submersile pumps. Presently, the company is engaged in marketing of submersile pumps, dewatering pumps, chemical process pumps, centrifugal and vertical turbine pumps and its spare parts alongwith electrical equipments and accessories
Read More
The Kotia Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kotia Enterprises Ltd is ₹20.37 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kotia Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 2.14 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kotia Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kotia Enterprises Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹32 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Kotia Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.59%, 3 Years at 23.00%, 1 Year at 101.60%, 6 Month at 43.47%, 3 Month at -1.36% and 1 Month at -2.49%.
