Kotia Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.37
1.32
0.76
0.42
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.36
-0.21
-0.13
Working capital
4.68
-21.8
24.36
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
4.93
-20.88
24.89
0.3
Capital expenditure
0
0.09
0.02
0.05
Free cash flow
4.93
-20.79
24.91
0.35
Equity raised
4.08
1.13
-1.22
-1.88
Investing
-3.38
3.36
0
0.08
Financing
2.93
22.36
21.46
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.56
6.05
45.15
-1.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.