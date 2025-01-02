iifl-logo-icon 1
Kotia Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.01
(2.51%)
Jan 2, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Kotia Enterprises Ltd

Kotia Enterprise FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.37

1.32

0.76

0.42

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.36

-0.21

-0.13

Working capital

4.68

-21.8

24.36

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

4.93

-20.88

24.89

0.3

Capital expenditure

0

0.09

0.02

0.05

Free cash flow

4.93

-20.79

24.91

0.35

Equity raised

4.08

1.13

-1.22

-1.88

Investing

-3.38

3.36

0

0.08

Financing

2.93

22.36

21.46

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.56

6.05

45.15

-1.44

