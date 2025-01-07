iifl-logo-icon 1
Kotia Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.5
(-1.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.76

40.93

40.88

27.62

yoy growth (%)

-98.13

0.12

47.95

37.03

Raw materials

-0.72

-31.91

-37.43

-17.01

As % of sales

95.23

77.96

91.56

61.59

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.15

-0.1

-0.07

As % of sales

20.53

0.38

0.26

0.28

Other costs

-0.38

-8.69

-2.65

-10.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.91

21.24

6.48

38.28

Operating profit

-0.5

0.16

0.69

-0.04

OPM

-65.68

0.4

1.69

-0.17

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

-1

-0.56

-2.3

Other income

0.91

2.2

0.64

0.47

Profit before tax

0.37

1.32

0.76

0.42

Taxes

-0.09

-0.36

-0.21

-0.13

Tax rate

-25.33

-27.92

-27.66

-31.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.28

0.95

0.55

0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.28

0.95

0.55

0.29

yoy growth (%)

-70.26

73.02

89.87

-440.57

NPM

37.19

2.32

1.34

1.05

