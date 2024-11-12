iifl-logo-icon 1
Kotia Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

30.97
(4.98%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Kotia Enterprise CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Kotia Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Un-audited standalne Financila Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 31st August, 2024
Board Meeting3 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Kotia Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and Approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report Regulation 30 of securities and exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
Kotia Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and adopt the Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on March 31 2024 along with limited review report. 2. To Discuss any other matter with the permission of the chairperson. Kotia Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 18th May, 2024, regarding intimation of the date of the Board meeting of the company, which was scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the company, for the year & Fourth Quarter ended on 31st March,2024 (audited Financial Results), we hereby inform you that the said meeting of the board of Directors of the company has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and now scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. 30th May, 2024 (Which commence at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 P.m.) 1. Approved the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Approved the copy of the audit report in accordance with the regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 May 20241 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the securities and exchange board of India ( Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, This is to Inform you that the meeting of the board of Director of the company held today i.e. May 01, 2024 ( which commence at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m.) has inter alia transacted the following business. 1. Resignation of Anupma Kashyap as Non- Executive Independent Director 2. Appointment of Ms. Preeti as Non- Executive Independent Director.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Kotia Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday February 12 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and adopt the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 along with limited review report. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Further we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will continue to remain closed for Companys designated persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the declaration of Standalone Unaudited financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., February 12, 2024 (which commence at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 02:40 P.M.) has, inter- alia, transacted the following business: - 1. Approved the Un- Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (Copy Enclosed) 2. Approved the copy of the Limited Review Report on Un- Audited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (Copy Enclosed) Further, we are enclosing herewith the following in regard to the above: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Kotia Enterprise: Related News

No Record Found

