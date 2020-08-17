Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.22
2.22
2.22
2.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.68
70.2
109.31
35.55
Net Worth
87.9
72.42
111.53
37.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.31
0
5.07
1.64
Total Liabilities
89.21
72.42
116.6
39.41
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
84.89
67.42
112.36
37.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.35
0
0
Networking Capital
4.28
4.53
4.03
0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.46
4.74
4.08
0.11
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.21
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.05
0.12
0.22
0.17
Total Assets
89.22
72.42
116.61
37.98
