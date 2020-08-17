iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd Balance Sheet

13.46
(4.99%)
Aug 17, 2020|11:46:06 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.22

2.22

2.22

2.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.68

70.2

109.31

35.55

Net Worth

87.9

72.42

111.53

37.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.31

0

5.07

1.64

Total Liabilities

89.21

72.42

116.6

39.41

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

84.89

67.42

112.36

37.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.35

0

0

Networking Capital

4.28

4.53

4.03

0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.46

4.74

4.08

0.11

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.21

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

0.05

0.12

0.22

0.17

Total Assets

89.22

72.42

116.61

37.98

Kovalam Investm. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.