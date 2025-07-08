Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹13.46
Prev. Close₹12.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹13.46
Day's Low₹13.46
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹337.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.99
P/E1.82
EPS7.41
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.22
2.22
2.22
2.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.68
70.2
109.31
35.55
Net Worth
87.9
72.42
111.53
37.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.27
0.08
-9.16
-4.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
2.54
2.46
2.12
3.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.54
2.46
2.12
3.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.02
0.33
-0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Navdeep Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manisha Oswal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Komal Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Kumar Singla
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Jyoti Sud
Premises Oswal Woollen Mills,
G T Road Sherpur,
Punjab - 141003
Tel: 91-0161-5066605
Website: http://www.owmnahar.com
Email: kovalam@owmnahar.com
Alankit Heights,
1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: rta@alankit.com
Summary
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a legal entity incorporated under the Companies Act on 28 November 1981. Pursuant to RBIs regulatory framework, the Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company...
Read More
Reports by Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.