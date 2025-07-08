iifl-logo
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd Share Price Live

13.46
(4.99%)
Aug 17, 2020|11:46:06 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.46
  • Day's High13.46
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close12.82
  • Day's Low13.46
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E1.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value337.83
  • EPS7.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.46

Prev. Close

12.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

13.46

Day's Low

13.46

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

337.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.99

P/E

1.82

EPS

7.41

Divi. Yield

0

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:43 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 25.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.22

2.22

2.22

2.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.68

70.2

109.31

35.55

Net Worth

87.9

72.42

111.53

37.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.27

0.08

-9.16

-4.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

2.54

2.46

2.12

3.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.54

2.46

2.12

3.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.02

0.33

-0.09

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Navdeep Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manisha Oswal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Komal Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Kumar Singla

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Jyoti Sud

Registered Office

Premises Oswal Woollen Mills,

G T Road Sherpur,

Punjab - 141003

Tel: 91-0161-5066605

Website: http://www.owmnahar.com

Email: kovalam@owmnahar.com

Registrar Office

Alankit Heights,

1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: rta@alankit.com

Summary

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a legal entity incorporated under the Companies Act on 28 November 1981. Pursuant to RBIs regulatory framework, the Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company...
Read More

Reports by Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd share price today?

The Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd is ₹2.99 Cr. as of 17 Aug ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd is 1.82 and 0.04 as of 17 Aug ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Aug ‘20

What is the CAGR of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd?

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 342.76%, 6 Month at 96.50%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 27.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.05 %

