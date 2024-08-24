|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024 to considered and approved the un- audited financial results for the quarter and three months ended June 30, 2024. 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.