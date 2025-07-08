Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd Summary

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a legal entity incorporated under the Companies Act on 28 November 1981. Pursuant to RBIs regulatory framework, the Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company (Non- public deposit taking company) (NBFCs-ND) registered under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide registration number N-06.00576 dated October 17, 2003 and involved in the activities of Investment in shares as well as trading and financing activities. The paid up Equity Share Capital as at 31st March 2017 remained unchanged and stood at Rs. 2,22,39,140/- divided into 2223914 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/-.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015 issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The said Regulation became effective from 1st December 2015. In compliance of said Regulations, the company entered into Listing Agreement with the BSE Ltd. on 23rd February 2016.In FY19, Hug Foods Private Limited ceased to be an Associate Company w.e.f. 26 November 2018.