Board Meeting 23 May 2025 13 May 2025

Kovalam Investment & Trading Company Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2025 and to take up other allied matters. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2025)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2025 5 Mar 2025

1. The Board recommended that the Company to seek the approval of the shareholders for the re-appointment of Sh. Komal Jain (DIN: 00399948) as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company through postal ballot and e-voting, and thereby approved the draft of the postal ballot notice, postal ballot process and the explanatory statement thereto. 2. Approval of continuation of holding of office as Non-Executive Independent Director by Sh. Komal Jain (DIN: 00399948), upon attaining the age of 75 years. 3. Fixed Friday, March 07, 2025 as the cut-off date to record entitlement of the members to cast their vote electronically for the business to be transacted through Postal Ballot. 4. The Notice of Postal Ballot will be filed with the stock exchange simultaneously with dispatch of the same to Members of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 25 Jan 2025

KOVALAM INVESTMENT & TRADING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 and to take up other allied matters. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has approved to invest in the PM KUSUM A Scheme of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (an undertaking of the State Government of Madhya Pradesh) to set up a Solar Power Project.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

KOVALAM INVESTMENT & TRADING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and to take up other allied matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 to Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024