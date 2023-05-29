<dhhead>DIRECTORS’ REPORT To the Members, K&R Rail Engineering Limited Hyderabad, Telangana, India </dhhead>

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your

Company (‘the Company’ or ‘KRRAIL’) along with the audited Financial statement for the financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to where required.

1. Financial summary/highlights:

The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2024 has been as under:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Turnover/Income (Gross) 61223.31 30778.49 66240.58 38985.39 Other Income 347.64 37.25 350.03 37.25 Profit/loss before Depreciation, 1,462.14 1217.31 1591.26 1379.11 Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ 330.01 310.48 330.22 310.69 Impairment Profit /loss before Finance Costs, 1,132.13 906.83 1,261.04 1068.42 Exceptional items and Tax Expense Less: Finance Costs 136.82 167.92 167.29 182.92 Profit /loss before Exceptional 995.31 738.91 1093.75 885.50 items and Tax Expense Add/(less): Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit /loss before Tax Expense 995.31 738.91 1093.75 885.50 Less: Tax Expense (Current & -283.42 -216.60 -315.29 -257.38 Deferred) Profit /loss for the year (1) 711.89 522.31 778.46 628.12 Total Comprehensive Income/loss 0 4.36 2.46 4.36 (2) Total (1+2) 711.89 526.68 776.00 632.48 Balance of profit /loss for earlierx1 years -- 2461.99 -- 0.00 Less: Transfer to Debenture -- -- -- -- Redemption Reserve Less: Transfer to Reserves -- -- -- -- Less: Dividend paid on Equity -- -- -- -- Shares Less: Dividend paid on Preference -- -- -- -- Shares Less: Dividend Distribution Tax -- -- -- -- Balance carried forward -- 2988.67 -- 632.48

2. Overview & state of the company’s affairs: Revenues Standalone

During the year under review, the Company has recorded an income of Rs. 61223.31 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 526.68 Lakhs as against the income of Rs. 30815.74 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 526.68 Lakhs in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

Revenues Consolidated

During the year under review, the Company has recorded an income of Rs. 66240.58 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 778.46 Lakhs as against the income of Rs. 38985.39 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 628.12 Lakhs in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

The Company is looking forward for good profit margins in near future.

3. Dividend:

Keeping the Company’s growth plans in mind, your directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the year.

4. Transfer to reserves:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

5. Investor Relations:

The Company continuously strives for excellence in its Investor Relations engagement with International and Domestic investors through structured conference-calls and periodic investor/analyst interactions like individual meetings, participation in investor conferences, quarterly earnings calls and analyst meet from time to time. The Company ensures that critical information about the Company is available to all the investors, by uploading all such information on the Company’s website.

6. Material changes & commitment affecting the financial position of the company:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred during the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

7. Significant & material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals:

No significant or material orders have been passed against the Company by the Regulators,

Courts or Tribunals, which impacts the going concern status and company’s operations in future.

However, Hon’ble NCLT, Hyderabad Bench, vide orders dated 29.05.2023 extended the Period of Redemption of Optionally Convertible Redemption of Preference Shares (OCRPS) for five years from 15.12.2020 to 14.12.2025 as prayed for by the Company.

8. Transfer of un-claimed dividend to Investor Education and Protection:

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

9. Details of Nodal Officer:

The Company has designated Mr. Amit Bansal, Executive Director of the Company as Nodal Officer for the purpose of IEPF.

10. Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF):

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection

Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government. However, the company does not have any un-paid or un claimed dividend in the Past to be transferred to IEPF.

11. Revision of financial statements:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

12. Change in the nature of business, if any:

The Company has not undergone any change in the nature of business during the FY 2023-24.

13. Deposits from public:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet and hence, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

14. Depository System:

SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandate that the transfer, except transmission and transposition, of securities shall be carried out in dematerialized form only with effect from 1st April 2019. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system as well as to avoid frauds, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the depositories. The Company has, directly as well as through its RTA, sent intimation to shareholders who are holding shares in physical form, advising them to get the shares dematerialized.

15. Subsidiary companies:

Your Company has one subsidiary namely Robsons Engineering & Construction Private Limited as on March 31, 2024.

In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Act, Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared which form part of this Annual Report. As required under Section 129(3) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary in the prescribed form AOC-1 is enclosed as Annexure B to this Report.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Act, the separate audited accounts of the subsidiary company will be available on the website of the Company, www.krrailengg.com and the

Members desirous of obtaining the accounts of the Company’s subsidiary may obtain the same upon request. These documents will be available for inspection by the members, till the date of AGM during business hours at registered office of the Company.

The Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries, adopted by your Board, in conformity with the SEBI Listing Regulations can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.krrailengg.com

16. Performance highlights of key operating subsidiary:

F.Y 2023-24 Rs. Turnover 50,17,26,665 Profit Before Tax 1,14,36,733 Profit After Tax 82,50,701

17. Companies which have become or ceased to be subsidiaries:

During the FY 2023-24, there was no change in subsidiaries. For further analysis on the consolidated performance, the attention is invited to the section on Management Discussion and Analysis and notes to the consolidated financial statements.

18. Investment in subsidiary:

During financial year 2023-24, the Company had not infused any capital in Subsidiary Companies.

19. Independent director’s familiarization programmes:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Company’s operations, businesses, financial performance and significant development so as to enable them to take well-informed decisions in timely manner. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Detailed presentations on important policies of the Company are also made to the directors. Direct meetings with the Chairperson are further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

The details of familiarisation programme held in FY 2023-24 are also disclosed on the Company’s website and its web link is http:// www.krrailengg.com

20. Board Evaluation

Performance of the Board and Board Committees was evaluated on various parameters such as structure, composition, diversity, experience, corporate governance competencies, performance of specific duties and obligations, quality of decision-making and overall Board effectiveness. Performance of individual Directors was evaluated on parameters such as meeting attendance, participation and contribution, engagement with colleagues on the Board, responsibility towards stakeholders and independent judgement.

All the Directors participated in the evaluation process. The results of evaluation were discussed in the Board meeting held in February 2024. The Board discussed the performance evaluation reports of the Board, Board Committees, Individual Directors. The Board upon discussion noted the suggestions / inputs of the Directors. Recommendations arising from this entire process were deliberated upon by the Board to augment its effectiveness and optimize individual strengths of the Directors.

The detailed procedure followed for the performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and Individual Directors is enumerated in the Corporate Governance Report.

21. Meetings of the Board:

During the year, 10 (Ten) meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were convened and held in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The date(s) of the Board Meeting, attendance by the directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report forming an integral part of this report.

22. Committees of the Board:

There are various Board constituted Committees as stipulated under the Act and Listing Regulations namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship and CSR Committee. Brief details pertaining to composition, terms of reference, meetings held and attendance thereat of these Committees during the year have been enumerated in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

23. Audit Committee Recommendations:

During the year, all recommendations of Audit Committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

24. Directors and key managerial personnel:

As on date of this report, the Company has Six Directors, out of which two are Independent Directors including one Woman Independent Director.

a) Appointment/Re-appointment of Directors of the Company:

In accordance with the provisions of the companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the company Mr. Sukesh Kumar Sharma, Executive Director, retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

b) Resignation/ Cessation of Directors of the Company:

During the Year Mr. Suresh Solanki (DIN 09462065) was resigned as Director (Executive - Non Independent) with effect from 13th April, 2024.

During the year, Mr. Shaik Suhail Nasir (DIN: 06866848) was appointed as Director (Executive - Non Independent) with effect from 13th April 2024.

c) Key Managerial Personnel:

Key Managerial Personnel for the financial year 2023-24

? Mr. Shaik Suhail Nasir, Executive Director of the Company.

? Mr. Amit Bansal, Whole Time Director & CEO of the Company.

? Mr. K. Prahallada Rao, Chief financial officer of the company.

? Mr. Narasimhan Mangavally, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.

25. Statutory audit and auditors report:

The members of the Company at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11th May, 2024 have appointed M/s P Murali & Co., as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of 41th Annual General meeting of the Company.

M/s. P Murli and co., Chartered Accountant, who have tendered their resignation vide their letter dated 13.08.2024, from the position of Statutory Auditors of the Company for the reasons mentioned in the said letter.

As the term of P Murli and co., Chartered Accountants is going to end in the upcoming Annual general meeting. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 13.08.2024 has appointed M/s. MIs. J Singh & Associates Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of five years from the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24 till the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2028-29, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

26. Statutory Auditors Qualification:

The qualifying remarks, reported by the Statutory Auditor in their report for the Standalone Financials for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the explanations of the management are tabulated below:

Sl. No Observation/ Qualification Explanation by the Management 1. The company has converted 53,91,224 share warrants into equity shares on 02.05.2023 and 16.08.2023 as mentioned in the note no.5 of the financials results. The Company has converted 53,9 1,224 Share Warrants of face value of Rs 10/-at an issue price of Rs 71 .60 into Equity shares during the 1st and 2nd quarters of the FY 2023-24 and a certificate in this regard has been obtained from the then statutory auditors M/s. Chowdary & Rao, Chartered Accountants. 2. The company has utilised the proceeds of issue of share warrants of an amount of Rs. 33.20 Crore for red emption of8,16,388 preference shares of face value of Rs.10/- each at Rs. 796.19 which is not in accordance with objects of the preferential issue as per resolution of the EGM dated 10th February 2023. Subsequently, the company has modified and approved to include the utilization of funds for The Company has originally passed a Resolution in their EGM dated 10th February, 2023 for objects of the preferential issue/particulars of the offer. Subsequently, the Company has passed resolution for Modification of the objects of the preferential issue in the EGM dated 6th July, 2024 to include the utilisation of proceeds of Share warrants for Redemption of

redemption of preference shares in the optionally convertible Redeemable EGM dated 7th July, 2024 (Refer to Preference Shares. Note No.6 of the financial results).

3. Some of the Trade Receivables/ Trade Since the Management is in the Payables are subject to confirmations & process of recovering the reconciliations. There are long Receivables and negotiating with the outstanding balances of Trade Creditors, it is in the opinion that a Receivables / Trade Payables, but the provision is not necessary at this company has not made any provision juncture. for the same.

The qualifying remarks, reported by the Statutory Auditor in their report for the Consolidated Financials for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the explanations of the management are tabulated below:

Sl. No Observation/ Qualification Explanation by the Management 1. The Holding company has converted 53,91,224 share warrants into equity shares on 02.05.2023 and 16.08.2023 as mentioned in the note no.5 of the financial results The Holding Company has converted 53,91,224 Share Warrants of face value of Rs 10/-at an issue price of Rs 71.60 into Equity shares during the 1 st and 2nd quarters of the FY 2023-24 and a certificate in this regard has been obtained from the then statutory auditors M/s. Chowdary & Rao, Chartered Accountants. 2. The Holding company has utilised the proceeds of issue of share warrants of an amount of Rs. 33.20 Crore for red emption of 8,16,388 preference shares of face value of Rs.10/- each at Rs. 796.19 which is not in accordance with objects of the preferential issue as per resolution of the EGM dated 10th February 2023. Subsequently, the company has modified and approved to include the utilization of funds for redemption of preference shares in the EGM dated 7th July, 2024 (Refer to Note No.6 of the financial results). The Management has originally passed a Resolution in their EGM dated 10th February, 2023 for objects of the preferential issue/particulars of the offer. Subsequently, the Company has passed resolution for Modification of the objects of the preferential issue in the EGM dated 6th July, 2024 to include the utilisation of proceeds of Share warrants for Redemption of optionally convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. 3. Some of the Trade Receivables/ Trade Payables are subject to confirmations & reconciliations. There are long outstanding balances of Trade Receivables / Trade Payables, but the company has not made any provision for the same. Since the Management is in the process of recovering the Receivables and negotiating with the Creditors, it is in the opinion that a provision is not necessary at this juncture.

The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

27. Internal audit:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review, the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by M/s E Srinivas & Co., the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Deviations if any, are reviewed periodically and due compliance was ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to the Board. There were no adverse remarks or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor.

28. Secretarial Audit & Audit Report:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Sanjeev Dabas Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 24418) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit was carried out by Mr. Sanjeev Dabas Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 24418) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Report given by the

Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure-L and forms integral part of this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation nor adverse remark.

29. Annual Secretarial Compliance Report:

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. Further, Secretarial Compliance Report dated May 30, 2024, was given by Mr. Sanjeev Dabas, Practicing Company Secretary which was submitted to Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

30. Cost records and cost audit:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

31. No Frauds reported by statutory auditors

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

32. Declaration by the Company

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Act read with Rule 14 of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

33. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange outgo:

The required information as per Sec.134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder and Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014:

A. Conservation of Energy:

Your Company’s operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption:

1. Research and Development (R&D): NIL

2. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

1. Foreign Exchange Earnings: Nil 2. Foreign Exchange Outgo: Nil

34. Management discussion and analysis report:

Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34(2) (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure- G to this report.

35. Risk management policy:

The Board of Directors had constituted Risk Management Committee to identify elements of risk in different areas of operations and to develop policy for actions associated to mitigate the risks. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continual basis.

36. Corporate governance:

Your Company has taken adequate steps to ensure compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under the Listing Regulations. A separate section on Corporate Governance, forming a part of this Report and the requisite certificate from the

Company’s Auditors confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance as Annexure E.

37. Annual Return:

Pursuant to Sections 92 & 134(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is also available on the Company’s website URL: www.krrailengg.com

38. Authorised and paid-up capital of the company:

The Authorised capital of the company stands at Rs. 45,00,00,000 (Rupees Forty-Five Crores only) divided into Rs. 30,85,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Crores and Eighty-Five Lakhs Only) divided into 3,08,50,000 (Three Crores Eight Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, and Rs.14,15,00,000 (Rupees Fourteen Crores and Fifteen Lakhs Only) divided into 1,41,50,000 (One Crore Forty-one Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) 7% Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each.

The board of Directors in its meeting held on 02.05.2023 allotted 34,59,976 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each to fully paid-up pursuant to the exercise of 34,59,976 convertible warrants (partial conversion of the outstanding warrants) on receipt of Rs 53.70 per warrant - being 75% of the balance warrant issue price, aggregating to Rs.18,58,00,712. (Issue price is Rs.71.60/- per convertible Warrant).

The board of Directors in its meeting held on 28.08.2023 has approved Allotment of 22,17,459 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each to fully paid-up pursuant to the exercise of 22,17,459 convertible warrants (partial conversion of the outstanding warrants) on receipt of Rs 53.70 per warrant - being 75% of the balance warrant issue price, aggregating to Rs.11,90,77,550/- (Issue price is Rs.71.60/- per convertible Warrant).

39. Declaration of independence:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with both the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b) read with Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations attached as Annexure K.

In compliance with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the PIDs of the Company have registered themselves with the India Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar and have included their names in the databank of Independent Directors within the statutory timeline.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule

IV of the Act and the Company’s Code of Conduct.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

40. Director’s Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that for the financial year ended March 31, 2024:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, the applicable accounting standards and schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as on 31 March 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024;

c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) Proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were followed and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

41. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

The Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy pursuant to Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177(10) of the Act, enabling stakeholders to report any concern of unethical behaviour, suspected fraud or violation.

The said policy inter-alia provides safeguard against victimization of the Whistle Blower. Stakeholders including directors and employees have access to the Managing Director & CEO and Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

During the year under review, no stakeholder was denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The policy is available on the website of the Company at www.krrailengg.com

42. Corporate social responsibility policy:

Since your Company has a net profit of exceeding Rs. 5 Cr for the financial year 2023-24, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is applicable and hence the Company has adopted Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which is placed on website of the Company www.krrailengg.com

43. Secretarial Standards:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively. During the year under review, the Company was in compliance with the Secretarial Standards (SS) i.e., SS-1 and SS- 2, relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively.

44. Insurance:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

45. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

During the year under review, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees and investments to Robsons Engineering & Constructions Private Limited (a Subsidiary Company)

46. Internal Financial Control Systems:

Your Company has well laid out policies on financial reporting, asset management, adherence to Management policies and also on promoting compliance of ethical and well-defined standards. The Company follows an exhaustive budgetary control and standard costing system. Moreover, the management team regularly meets to monitor goals and results and scrutinizes reasons for deviations in order to take necessary corrective steps. The Audit Committee which meets at regular intervals also reviews the internal control systems with the Management and the internal auditors.

The internal audit is conducted at the Company and covers all key areas. All audit observations and follow up actions are discussed with the Management as also the Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee reviews them regularly.

47. Related Party Transactions:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arm’s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 2023-24, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The summary statement of transactions entered into with the related parties pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are reviewed & approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The summary statements are supported by an independent audit report certifying that the transactions are at an arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business.

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure- C to this report.

48. Policy on director’s appointment and remuneration:

In adherence to the provisions of Section 134(3)(e) and 178(1) & (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee approved a policy on Director’s appointment and remuneration, including, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters. The said Policy extract is covered in Corporate Governance

Report which forms part of this Report and is also uploaded on the Company’s website at www.krrailengg.com

49. Particulars of Employees and related Disclosure:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure D to this Report.

The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the members excluding

During the year none of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- per month and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

50. Implementation of Corporate Action

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the specified time limit for implementation of Corporate Actions.

51. Shares transferred to investor education and protection fund:

No shares were transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year under review.

52. Ratio of remuneration to each director:

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 the ratio of remuneration of Mr. Amit Bansal, Executive Director of the Company to the median remuneration of the employees is 14 times and of Mr. Prahlada Rao CFO of the Company is 7 times.

53. Non-executive directors’ compensation and disclosures:

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

54. Industry based disclosures as mandated by the respective laws governing the company:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

55. Failure to implement corporate actions:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company

56. Corporate insolvency resolution process initiated under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016.

No corporate insolvency resolution processes were initiated against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, during the year under review.

57. Policies:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website (https://www.krrailengg.com/investors/ policies). The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement.

Name of the policy Brief Description Website link Board Diversity Policy At K&R Rail Engineering Limited, we believe that a truly diverse board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background, age, ethnicity, race and gender, which will help us retain our competitive advantage. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors. https:// www.krrailengg.com Nomination and Remuneration Policy This policy formulates the criteria for determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes and independence for the appointment of a director (executive / non-executive) and also the criteria for determining the remuneration of the Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. https:// www.krrailengg.com Related Party Transaction The policy regulates all transactions between the Company and its related parties. https:// www.krrailengg.com Policy Code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading: The policy regulates all transactions of the insiders in this scrips of the Company. https:// www.krrailengg.com CSR Policy The Corporate Social Responsibility activities to be undertaken by the Company. https:// www.krrailengg.com

58. Statutory compliance:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

59. Code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading:

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Company has formulated a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading ("Insider Trading Code") and a Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI").

The Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of UPSI is available on the website of the Company at https://www.krrailengg.com

60. CEO/CFO Certification:

As required Regulation 17(8) read with Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the CEO/CFO certification is attached with the annual report as Annexure I.

61. Prevention of sexual harassment at workplace:

The Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in its premises through various policies and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

The Company has adopted a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace which aims at prevention of harassment of employees and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of undesired behavior. An Internal Complaints

Committee ("ICC") has been set up by the senior management (with women employees constituting the majority). The ICC is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment and follows the guidelines provided in the Policy.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment have been received.

62. Green Initiatives:

In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiative and going beyond it to create new green initiatives, electronic copy of the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company are sent to all Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). For members who have not registered their e-mail addresses, physical copies are sent through the permitted mode.

63. Event Based Disclosures

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities:

1. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

2. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

3. Issue of shares under employee’s stock option scheme: NA

4. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

5. Buy back shares: NA

6. Disclosure about revision ratings: NA

64. Disclosure pursuant to Part A of Schedule V of SEBI LODR

Disclosure pursuant to Part-A of Schedule V read with Regulation 34(3) of SEBI is attached as Annexure-H of this report.

65. Other Disclosures:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. b. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this Report. c. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiary.

66. Appreciation & acknowledgement:

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your Directors also thanks the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise a rapid and remarkable growth in the year to come.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other "financial institutions and shareholders of the Company like SEBI, BSE, , NSDL, CDSL, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank etc. for their continued support for the growth of the Company.